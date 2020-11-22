OSU football: 5 takeaways from Beavers' win over Cal

Some of Gebbia’s issues are head-scratching. But despite the errors, he still scored the game-winning touchdown against a good Cal team. Smith sounds like he hasn’t lost any faith in his quarterback.

“He’s a tough kid now. He is. He did some good things tonight,” Smith said. “Obviously a couple of plays he would like back. He knew that we needed to be better in the pass game than our last game and he went back to work. He’s competitive. It means a bunch to him and that’s what you want in your quarterback — a guy who is resilient that way.”

Jefferson’s confidence

These days, it seems like Jefferson is capable of scoring every time he touches the ball. He took the first handoff of the game 75 yards to the house. He could have done the same on his last carry, but made a smart play to run out of bounds and set the Beavers up to kneel out the game.

After the damage he did Saturday, Jefferson is now the Pac-12’s leading rusher. His 449 yards are 118 more than any other player has. He is averaging 7.2 yards per carry, good for 13th in the nation. Of the 12 players ahead of him, only two have a similarly high number of carries.