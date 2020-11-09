OSU football: 5 takeaways from Beavers' season-opening loss

But he was also hindered by a few offensive penalties and dropped balls during the first half. If Gebbia isn’t forced to leave the pocket so often, and if the Beavers don’t suffer from a false start penalty to begin their third drive, maybe the offense looks a lot better early on.

Once Gebbia settled in, you saw a bit of what he does well. He consistently found open receivers in the middle of the field in the second half and showed some nice zip on his passes. But he spent far too often scrambling and trying to fit balls into tight windows along the sideline.

His final line of 34-for-48 passing with 329 yards and no interceptions probably looks better on paper than it does on tape. But there is plenty to be optimistic about with Gebbia if the offensive line can keep him upright this season.

Jayden de Laura has arrived

If nobody told you beforehand that Saturday was Jayden de Laura’s first college game, you would have had no idea. Oregon State was hoping to rattle the Cougars’ true freshman quarterback early. Instead, the Beavers got shredded by a player who looked totally comfortable playing at this level.