OSU football: 5 takeaways from Beavers' season-opening loss

Oregon State came out flat in its season-opener Saturday, and despite showing some promising things on the offensive end later in the game, the Beavers fell short of completing a comeback victory.
The season-opening 38-28 loss to Washington State leaves the Beavers fighting an uphill battle for the rest of the season. Saturday marked the first time in four years Oregon State had entered a Pac-12 game as the favorite, but it looked overmatched against a Cougars’ team that was missing 32 players, according to head coach Nick Rolovich.
It’s back to the drawing board now for the Beavers as they prepare for this Saturday’s matchup with Washington in Seattle.
Here are five things that stood out from Week 1:
Gebbia up and down
Tristan Gebbia immediately shouldered the blame for Oregon State’s anemic start. “It starts with me. You can’t come out slow like that,” Gebbia said. It was the right thing to say, but not exactly true.
Gebbia missed some throws, to be sure. And he took some risks in third-down situations that didn’t do the Beavers any favors.
But he was also hindered by a few offensive penalties and dropped balls during the first half. If Gebbia isn’t forced to leave the pocket so often, and if the Beavers don’t suffer from a false start penalty to begin their third drive, maybe the offense looks a lot better early on.
Once Gebbia settled in, you saw a bit of what he does well. He consistently found open receivers in the middle of the field in the second half and showed some nice zip on his passes. But he spent far too often scrambling and trying to fit balls into tight windows along the sideline.
His final line of 34-for-48 passing with 329 yards and no interceptions probably looks better on paper than it does on tape. But there is plenty to be optimistic about with Gebbia if the offensive line can keep him upright this season.
Jayden de Laura has arrived
If nobody told you beforehand that Saturday was Jayden de Laura’s first college game, you would have had no idea. Oregon State was hoping to rattle the Cougars’ true freshman quarterback early. Instead, the Beavers got shredded by a player who looked totally comfortable playing at this level.
De Laura showed a nice pocket presence, evading pressure and making quick throws whenever the Beavers sent any sort of blitz his way. He took just one sack, and his lone interception was created by a really nice play from Oregon State’s Jaydon Grant.
He looks totally at home in Nick Rolovich’s run-and-shoot offense and was named the Pac-12 offensive freshman of the week. If opposing teams were hoping to take advantage of an inexperienced quarterback in Pullman this year, they are in for a rude awakening.
Beavers’ secondary is not that bad
Oregon State fans will have not-so-fond memories of de Laura lofting perfectly-placed deep balls over the top all night, and it would be easy to blame the secondary for the defensive woes.
But oftentimes, it was less a product of Oregon State’s corners and safeties playing poorly, and more a case of de Laura making some really, really good throws to good receivers. The Beavers’ tackling in open space wasn’t always good, but that is what the run-and-shoot does to opposing defenses when it is working properly.
Akili Arnold was beaten badly for de Laura’s first touchdown throw. But the second was a perfect throw on a wheel route to the back pylon that Isaiah Dunn nearly knocked down. That came just one play after he had thrown an equally impressive deep ball to Renard Bell down the opposite sideline that narrowly led the receiver out of bounds.
Smith was complementary of Oregon State’s defensive backs on Monday, especially the outside corners, for limiting damage on deep balls. It’s a deep, experienced group that should only get better as the season progresses
Jefferson is in mid-season form
It’s fair to wonder how much more lopsided the score might have been Saturday if it wasn’t for Jermar Jefferson.
It’s no coincidence that once Jefferson started ripping off big runs, the Oregon State offense started clicking. Almost anytime the Beavers got any sort of push up front, Jefferson tore through the line of scrimmage and shook off a few would-be tacklers.
Jefferson ran for 120 yards and three scores and added five catches for 50 yards. The threat he created really opened up the play action game for the Beavers in the third quarter and allowed Gebbia much more time in the pocket than he was getting during the first half.
It isn’t a secret that Jefferson is one of the best backs in the conference. The performance he delivered Saturday kept the Beavers afloat after a dreadful start.
Beavers lacked home-field advantage
After the game, Smith said he thought Oregon State did an "all right" job of creating its own energy on the sideline. The staff at Reser Stadium did its best to create a gameday environment, but cardboard cutout fans and haphazard chainsaw sound effects can only do so much for a team when it is getting bullied the way the Beavers did at times on Saturday.
There was a noticeable lack of energy coming from the players once Washington State pulled ahead 28-7 midway through the third quarter. Not having a home crowd to lean on when times are tough is going to be difficult for every college football team to get used to this season.
But the Beavers will have to find a way to create their own spark this year if and when they fall behind early again.
