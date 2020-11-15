OSU football: 5 takeaways from Beavers’ loss to Washington

OSU showed Saturday it can go toe-to-toe with a physical defense like Washington when the run game is clicking. If anything, it might have made sense to see Jefferson and B.J. Baylor get a few more carries late in the game — Jefferson didn’t touch the ball during the Beavers’ final two drives.

Sluggish starts have hurt Oregon State in each of its first two games. If the Beavers can get rolling sooner and play from ahead, stopping Jefferson will be a tough task for most teams.

Explosive plays missing on defense

Tim Tibesar and the rest of Oregon State’s defensive coaches have been preaching for months that they want the Beavers to create more turnovers than they did last season. Maybe it's just the product of a small sample size, but it doesn’t appear that they have improved much on that front.

Oregon State has faced two quarterbacks making their college debuts in Washington’s Dylan Morris and Washington State's Jayden de Laura. They have generated just one takeaway — Jaydon Grant’s interception in the season-opener.