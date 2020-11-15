OSU football: 5 takeaways from Beavers’ loss to Washington

Oregon State came up just short in its 27-21 loss to Washington in Seattle Saturday. The Beavers’ fortunes may have been drastically different if they hadn’t found themselves on the wrong end of two controversial refereeing decisions at the start of the fourth quarter.
Instead, they are now in an 0-2 hole to start the season despite playing some solid football at times during each of their first two games.
Here are five takeaways from Oregon State's Week 2 heart breaker:
Run game key to turnaround
It may not be a secret that the Beavers are a run-first team. Star tailback Jermar Jefferson has been one of Oregon State’s best players for the better part of three seasons. When healthy, he is an absolute force.
The Beavers’ offensive identity starts with their star junior. Of their 252 total yards of offense, 133 came on the ground from Jefferson. During one scoring drive in the second quarter, eight of the 11 plays Oregon State ran went to Jefferson.
OSU showed Saturday it can go toe-to-toe with a physical defense like Washington when the run game is clicking. If anything, it might have made sense to see Jefferson and B.J. Baylor get a few more carries late in the game — Jefferson didn’t touch the ball during the Beavers’ final two drives.
Sluggish starts have hurt Oregon State in each of its first two games. If the Beavers can get rolling sooner and play from ahead, stopping Jefferson will be a tough task for most teams.
Explosive plays missing on defense
Tim Tibesar and the rest of Oregon State’s defensive coaches have been preaching for months that they want the Beavers to create more turnovers than they did last season. Maybe it's just the product of a small sample size, but it doesn’t appear that they have improved much on that front.
Oregon State has faced two quarterbacks making their college debuts in Washington’s Dylan Morris and Washington State's Jayden de Laura. They have generated just one takeaway — Jaydon Grant’s interception in the season-opener.
That stat would be less troubling if the Beavers were pressuring quarterbacks — something they did really well last season. But they aren’t, and they aren’t making big plays of any type. OSU has recorded one sack in two games, and five tackles for loss. In 2019, star linebacker Hamilcar Rashed Jr. racked up more than two TFL’s per-game by himself.
Both Washington and WSU did a nice job scheming for their young signal-callers, and both teams made it a priority to contain Rashed Jr. But the Beavers have plenty of capable playmakers on defense and need to produce more momentum-swinging plays as the season goes on.
Bend but don’t break
There were times Saturday when Oregon State’s defense simply couldn’t get off the field. The Huskies racked up 24 first-half points and the Beavers’ defense looked overmatched at every level by UW’s offensive line and its trio of running backs.
But in the second half, the defense delivered a gutsy showing with its back against the wall. Washington still ate up massive chunks of clock; the Huskies ran two separate drives longer than seven minutes in the second half. But the Beavers nearly pitched a shutout throughout the last two quarters.
Keep in mind that Oregon State had no tape on Washington coming into the game and Huskies’ coach Jimmy Lake did not reveal who his starting quarterback would be until 20 minutes prior to kickoff. It took some time for Oregon State’s defense to settle in, but once it did, it looked like a much more resilient group than a week ago, even if the performance wasn’t pretty at times.
“Walking into this game, we didn’t know exactly what they were going to do on offense — no one had seen it,” coach Jonathan Smith said. “So first half, they’re running the ball and being pretty effective with it. We made some adjustments at halftime and these guys played well.”
Avery Roberts leading the way
For the second week in a row, linebacker Avery Roberts led the Beavers in tackles. He racked up 15 stops on Saturday and was everywhere in the second half.
The Beavers were playing without a pair of big-time defensive players in David Morris and Addison Gumbs and needed some consistency to help deal with Washington’s stout running game. This is nothing new for Roberts as he led the Beavers in tackles last season and has been a steady presence since his arrival in Corvallis.
On Saturday, he was the heart and soul of Oregon State’s defense and a big reason for the Beavers’ second-half turnaround.
Rough day for Tristan Gebbia
The numbers certainly weren’t pretty for quarterback Tristan Gebbia, who finished 11-of-24 passing for just 85 yards. Despite all the craziness that took place during the game, he was still in a position to lead the Beavers on a game-winning drive. Instead, he threw an interception — albeit, a somewhat fluky one that ricocheted off the helmet of an offensive linemen — to all but end the game
He was strip-sacked twice and lost the ball on one of those instances. In general, he just didn’t get the ball out quickly and accurately enough to make the Beavers a threat in the passing game. But Gebbia was also facing a loaded UW secondary that includes defensive back Elijah Molden, one of the best players in the nation, who had a stellar game. Following the loss, Smith gave some legitimate reasons for why Gebbia struggled.
“I think a lot of things are attributed to that,” Smith said. “That’s a good secondary over there. They got a few pass rushes on him that made it difficult. I think the elements didn’t allow him to be as accurate as he’s been before. I think he did have a few guys that he missed. That’s gonna happen. Some of it was the amount of plays we got. The time of possession, I think, was almost doubled with the way (the Huskies) were able to establish their run game and possess the ball for so much.”
Jarrid Denney
