OSU football: 5 takeaways from Beavers' depth chart

The last real position battles in Oregon State’s camp were taking place at the two offensive guard positions. Four or five guys were in contention for those two spots. For now, the Beavers will roll out Joshua Gray at left tackle, Jake Levengood at left guard, Nathan Eldridge at center, Nous Keobounnam at right guard and Brandon Kipper at right tackle.

Keobounnam started at center last season and can play there if needed, as can grad transfer Korbin Sorensen. Keli’i Montibon and Sorensen will be valuable, versatile players to have at the inside spots

Levengood earns a starting job

This isn’t necessarily a surprise as Levengood had a tremendous fall camp according to Oregon State’s coaches and is also one of the team's most versatile linemen. According to offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, Levengood could play any of the five line spots if needed. Having that flexibility is extremely valuable and could still be useful during the season. But it sounds as though Levengood is playing well enough that keeping him at one position is more valuable than using him as a jack-of-all-trades type of player.

Zeriah Beason is going to play