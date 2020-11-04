OSU football: 5 takeaways from Beavers' depth chart

Oregon State unveiled its depth chart Monday in the lead up to this Saturday's season-opener with Washington State.
The OSU staff had already settled on a quarterback over the weekend, and there weren’t many surprises upon the release of the two-deep. But there were still a few noteworthy items that will be interesting to monitor this Saturday and beyond.
Who is the backup quarterback?
Tristan Gebbia took control of the quarterback battle a few weeks ago and looked in total control of the offense during Oregon State’s final scrimmage of fall camp. But the competition for who will back him up is still playing out, it appears. On the depth chart, Chance Nolan and Nick Moore were both listed in the second unit with an “or” caveat. Over the weekend, Smith said he still wanted to see a bit more from each of those players before officially deciding on a backup.
Nolan and Moore are both athletic and able to make plays outside of the pocket, which is something Gebbia isn’t necessarily known for. It’s possible that battle could keep going well into the season. But if Gebbia stays healthy and performs well, Smith may have no reason to remove that “or” from the two-deep this year.
Offensive line battles are settled
The last real position battles in Oregon State’s camp were taking place at the two offensive guard positions. Four or five guys were in contention for those two spots. For now, the Beavers will roll out Joshua Gray at left tackle, Jake Levengood at left guard, Nathan Eldridge at center, Nous Keobounnam at right guard and Brandon Kipper at right tackle.
Keobounnam started at center last season and can play there if needed, as can grad transfer Korbin Sorensen. Keli’i Montibon and Sorensen will be valuable, versatile players to have at the inside spots
Levengood earns a starting job
This isn’t necessarily a surprise as Levengood had a tremendous fall camp according to Oregon State’s coaches and is also one of the team's most versatile linemen. According to offensive line coach Jim Michalczik, Levengood could play any of the five line spots if needed. Having that flexibility is extremely valuable and could still be useful during the season. But it sounds as though Levengood is playing well enough that keeping him at one position is more valuable than using him as a jack-of-all-trades type of player.
Zeriah Beason is going to play
Oregon State is stacked with talented wide receivers and have six or seven veterans who are good enough to get on the field and make an impact. And yet true freshman Zeriah Beason has still battled his way into the two-deep and looks as though he could be a difference-maker.
Beason pulled down two impressive touchdown grabs during Oregon State’s final fall scrimmage. At 6 feet tall, he isn’t a massive target. But he brings a physical presence that no other Oregon State wideout provides and that could be crucial for Gebbia this season in red zone situations.
Beavers have deep secondary
Aside from the position battles along the offensive line, the most intriguing storyline left entering this week was how the backup defensive back spots would play out. Akili Arnold, Alton Julian and Kitan Oladapo all saw their stock rise over the past few weeks, and Arnold worked his way into a starting spot at safety.
The Beavers have a handful of players who could realistically play any of the spots in the secondary, including Jaydon Grant, Isaiah Dunn and Wynston Russell. It will be interesting to see how Smith and his staff deploy some of those players. But the depth that is present at defensive back is noticeable; players such as Ron Hardge III and Mason Moran could have helped the Beavers in 2019 and didn’t even crack the two-deep for Saturday’s season-opener.
