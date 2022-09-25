OSU fooball: Beavers' upset bid falls short in 17-14 loss to No. 7 USC

Oregon State and No. 7 USC did not play the game the oddsmakers were expecting on Saturday night at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. The over/under for total points entering the game was 69.5, which seemed realistic given that the game featured the top two scoring offenses in the Pac-12 Conference.

Instead, the Trojans scored a touchdown on their final drive to escape with a 17-14 victory in a hard-fought, defensive struggle.

The game was scoreless after the opening quarter and the Beavers struck first on a 10-play, 80-yard drive. The drive nearly stalled when Oregon State faced a fourth-and-4 at the USC 44 yard-line. OSU coach Jonathan Smith elected to go for it and quarterback Chance Nolan found receiver Anthony Gould for a 24-yard gain.

Deshaun Fenwick capped the drive with a 5-yard scoring run and the extra point by Everett Hayes gave OSU a 7-0 lead.

The Trojans got on the scoreboard midway through the second quarter on a 42-yard field goal by Denis Lynch.

Late in the third quarter, a USC punt pinned Oregon State deep in its own territory and that gave the Trojans the opportunity to make one of the key plays of the game. Facing a third and 11, Nolan overthrew his target down the left side of the field and Ceyair Wright made the interception for USC.

The Oregon State defense could not defend the short field and the Trojans soon took a 10-7 lead on a 7-yard run by Travis Dye with 14:18 left to play.

Field position also played a critical role on Oregon State’s final scoring drive. The Trojans intercepted a deep pass by Nolan at the 5-yard line. After an offensive penalty and two tackles for a loss, USC had to punt out of its own end zone. Oregon State’s Anthony Gould caught the short punt at the USC 33 and returned it to the 22.

Two plays later, OSU running back Jam Griffin gave the Beavers the lead with an 18-yard scoring run. That score capped Griffin’s best game in an Oregon State uniform as he rushed for 84 yards on 12 carries.

But after being held in check for most of the game, the USC offense came up with the game-winning drive in the end. The Trojans ground out an 11-play, 84-yard scoring drive.

The key play of the game was a fourth-and-6 at midfield. USC quarterback Caleb Williams pushed his way to a 7-yard gain, keeping the drive alive. Five plays later, Williams threaded a pass down the right sideline through tight coverage to Jordan Addison for a 21-yard touchdown.

Dye led the Trojans with 133 yards rushing on 19 carries. The Oregon State defense held USC’s passing attack well below its season averages as Williams completed 16 of 36 passes for 180 yards and a touchdown.

For Oregon State, Nolan completed 17 of 29 attempts for 167 yards with four interceptions.

Oregon State (3-1, 0-1 Pac-12) will play at No. 13 Utah (3-1, 1-0) at 11 a.m. PST on Saturday. The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Networks.