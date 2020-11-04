Jonathan Smith remembers: California

Kevin Hampton caught up with former Oregon State quarterback and current Beavers head football coach Jonathan Smith to look back at some of his memories of OSU's magical 2000 season: Today Smith recalls the 38-32 win over California.

I remember that (scramble). I think they blitzed and somehow we missed communications on the hot throw and it was the longest run of my life.

He blitzed and I somehow made him miss or he missed the tackle and the timing was all off and so I just kind of went forward and there was open space. They were covering down on the receivers.

I think on the next play, Patrick McCall, we run counter and he scores and sealed the game after that scramble because it was close.

(McCall) was big, he really was. You know, Simonton was the mainstay but we didn’t feel we missed speed when Simonton was out and McCall carrying the ball. Patrick was a really good player.

