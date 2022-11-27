Commentary: Pac-12 officiating once again in the (bad) spotlight

Atrocious.

Abomination.

Laughable.

Those were just a few of the words used by football fans on social media to describe how badly the Pac-12 officiating crew botched not one but two plays late in the first half of Saturday’s rivalry game between Oregon State and Oregon at Reser Stadium.

They were two calls that for a while looked like they had changed the trajectory of the contest, and possibly the outcome.

The Beavers led 10-7 at the time and faced a third-and-2 at the Oregon 6. Damien Martinez took the handoff and appeared to be close to the 4-yard line and a first down.

However, the head linesman, who was near the goal line when the play ended, ran up and spotted the ball at the 5.

From my vantage point at the 5-yard line, and replays, it appeared to be clear Martinez’s knee was down beyond the 5. Now, he may have been short of the first down — but by a foot a most.

After the officials measured it — it was clearly evident it would be short by a yard but whatever — Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith challenged the call.

Surely the spot would be moved up, right?

Nope.

After a short review, the official said the call on the field was confirmed, meaning there was clear video evidence that the call was correct (at least that is my interpretation).

If you can’t tell for sure you just say the call stands.

(More on that later.)

Either my eyes need to be checked or they were watching something else because it was clearly a bad spot.

If that wasn’t bad enough, on the fourth down Martinez took a direct snap that was a little high but he grabbed it and pushed past the 5. It did appear that he may not have made it to the 4 but it was close.

The head linesman ran in and guessed once again, marking it at the same spot the ball was snapped at when Martinez once again was clearly past the 5.

The officials decided it was worth measuring again, even though the ball was in the exact same spot as the previous measurement that was short by a yard!

Instead of the Beavers possibly being up 17-7 (assuming they score a touchdown with a first-and-goal from the 4), Oregon took over and went 95 yards for a touchdown in the closing seconds of the half for a 14-10 lead.

The Ducks then went on to build a 31-10 lead before the Beavers stormed back to stun Oregon for a 38-34 victory. The win kept alive Oregon State’s bid for a third 10-win season in program history, and also helped — with Washington’s win in the Apple Cup — to knock the Ducks out of the Pac-12 title game.

Smith was asked after the game what he was told about the review process on the first spot.

He began with a chuckle before saying “the explanation I get is that they’ve reviewed it already before we (challenged it). They’re looking at every call and they’re looking at every spot.”

They should probably take a better look.

Those weren’t the only plays that stood out.

Earlier in the game, the officials had a troubling review call. Oregon receiver Chase Cota and Oregon State defensive back Rejzohn Wright went up for a jump ball at the goal line. Cota came down with the ball that was pinned between his arm and side as he hit the ground.

It appeared live and from replays that Cota made the catch.

The officials reviewed the play and after what couldn’t have been more than 10-15 seconds came back and announced the play stands as called.

Wait, if you couldn’t confirm the call, why did the review only take a few seconds?

There were a other head-scratchers but nothing like the back-to-back spots.

Unfortunately for Smith and the Beavers, the bad spots are nothing new. Remember when Oregon State was victim to back-to-back horrible spots in a game in Seattle in 2020?

Twice running back Jermar Jefferson was ruled short of the first-down marker when it was pretty clear he had the first down. It was so clear that ESPN, which was broadcasting the game, had already given the Beavers a first down on the screen.

The excuse, I mean reason, the officials said was there was not a view that could overturn the call on the field.

That was also the game the conference skimped on in having more camera angles available.

The conference officiating has long been a joke, and not one that is funny for most fans (and coaches and players).

Saturday, its ineptitude was on full display once again.

And it very well could have determined the outcome of the game and which team played for a conference title.

No matter what the conference says later about those plays — and we probably shouldn’t hold our breath that it will — it won’t matter.

It will just be the Pac-12 being the Pac-12 as it always has been.

And that is too bad for the players, coaches and even fans who invest so much into the sport.