Commentary: Colletto's unique journey, accomplishments leave a lasting mark on program

When Jack Colletto arrived on the Oregon State campus a few days before spring football camp in April 2018, the transfer quarterback from Arizona Western College was just trying to get his bearings straight.

Thrust into the limelight of sorts following his first practice, Colletto was not all that concerned about competing to be the Beavers’ starting quarterback of the future when he met with the media for the first time.

“From the competition part, I’m just trying to focus on what I can do right now and just really trying to get better and meet people,” he said at the time. “As time goes on I think it will just start to play itself out.”

Never in Colletto’s wildest dreams could he have envisioned just how his football career would have played out – or how long it would take.

Nearly five years later, Colletto will finally wrap up his collegiate career with one more game — the Las Vegas Bowl on Saturday.

Regardless of the outcome, Colletto has left a unique and indelible mark on the program.

From a backup quarterback-turned starter — for one game at least — to a change to linebacker with a twist as a short-yardage running back — the jackhammer package, if you will — Colletto has seen and done it all it seems at Oregon State.

Let’s not forget he plays on special teams and has his own “Jack Hammer” merchandise that includes T-shirts, hats and other apparel. He even donates a percentage of his sales to the Wounded Warrior Project.

Oh yeah, and he was just named the Paul Hornung Award winner as the nation’s most versatile player.

But it wasn’t always easy.

Realizing he wasn’t likely to get much playing time at quarterback, Colletto took it upon himself to find a different way to contribute to the team and came up with the idea of switching not just positions but to the other side of the ball.

“I want to play football and be on the field so I felt like that was the best way to get me on the field,” Colletto said during training camp in 2019 as he was transitioning to playing linebacker. “At the end of the day I felt like if I try something different I can give myself an extra opportunity to compete and be on the field.”

He played in four games that season and was able to use it as a redshirt season while he acclimated himself to the new position.

Then came the pandemic-shortened 2020 season where Colletto played in all seven games and fans were introduced to his abilities as a runner, particularly near the goal line as he had 15 carries for 128 yards and two touchdowns.

His legend began to grow in 2021 when he scored nine total TDs — eight rushing. He also became the first Football Bowl Subdivision player since 2004 to score two rushing touchdowns and have an interception in the same game in a win at USC.

He has scored six TDs this season as the Beavers have put together three three-game winning steaks on their way to a 9-3 campaign.

In this day and age, it’s rare for players to take the path Colletto chose back in 2019.

It would have been easy — not as easy as today with the transfer portal — for Colletto to have jumped ship after the 2018 season.

Instead, he wanted to honor those who had given him the opportunity to play Division I football.

“I didn't really get the results I wanted immediately,” Colletto said after his final game at Reser Stadium, a thrilling 38-34 win over rival Oregon. “But I just believed in sticking with the system. And my dad was a big influencer on that. The coaches believed in me. They were the ones who gave me a scholarship and wanted me to come here. So I felt like I owed it to them to stick with it and find a way to get on the field and contribute.”

Colletto isn’t alone in taking that approach. Others very well could have packed up and left when the going got tough or things didn’t work out as hoped.

Instead, they stayed and reaped the rewards.

“I mean there's my story about that but there's so many of the guys,” Colletto said. “You talk about Jaydon Grant, Tristan Gebbia, all the seniors who have given up so much and sacrificed so much just for this program.”

It’s those sacrifices that made the rivalry win over Oregon so special, as well as the program’s turnaround that began with a 2-10 campaign.

A win in the Las Vegas Bowl would give the Beavers just their third 10-win season in program history.

That is not lost on Colletto, nor is the impact he and his teammates, who have invested so much blood, sweat and tears in the good times and the bad one, have had on the resurgence of the program.

“I genuinely believe there is nothing better than coming in and being able to turn it around and create something out of it,” Colletto said. “And to be able to do that, along with the support of Beaver Nation and all the fans, there's nothing better than that.

“I mean, you could go to a school that's already successful and be implemented in the program and, you know, understand that it's everything's kind of set in place. But to kind of start from scratch and take on this new coaching staff and believe in their philosophy and stick through it — I mean it was a five-year process to turn this program around. And to be at the other side of winning, it's unreal.”

Those last two wards are a good way to sum up Colletto's time at Oregon State.