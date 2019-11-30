There’s no doubt the Oregon defensive staff planned all week to face Oregon State sixth-year senior quarterback Jake Luton.
But Luton, who was dealing with a forearm injury, was not the quarterback the Ducks had to go up against Saturday.
Instead, it was redshirt sophomore Tristan Gebbia.
While Gebbia led the Beavers to a field goal in their first possession, coach Mario Cristobal said after a few drives he felt good that defensive coordinator Andy Avalos still had a good game plan.
"It changes some things, but you can't overhaul everything that you’ve done all week and expect to have success because you might get attacked in another way,” Cristobal said.
Gebbia finished 26-of-40 passing for 243 yards but did not throw a touchdown pass.
The Ducks went on to win 24-10.
Scoreless quarter
Neither team scored in the third quarter on Saturday, marking the first time since the third quarter of the 2001 game that both teams were held scoreless in the same period.
The Ducks had the best chance to put points on the board but Camden Lewis missed a 24-yard field goal attempt early.
Series notes
Oregon now leads the all-time series 66-47-10, including 11 of the last 12. It is the longest running rivalry west of Mississippi River and the 12th longest in the country.
Oregon is now 34-10-1 since 1975 and has scored at least 24 points in every Civil War game since the 2005 game.
No fumble record
Jermar Jefferson’s fourth-quarter fumble was just the second of the season for the Beavers, who were trying to tie the NCAA record for fewest lost fumbles in a season.
Hodgins’ marks
Oregon State junior receiver Isaiah Hodgins had eight catches for 85 yards on Saturday and finished the season with 86 receptions for 1,171 yards.
The 86 catches tie him for fifth best in a single season and he is eighth in receiving yards for a season.
Hodgins moved up to sixth in career receptions with 176 and seventh with 2,322 receiving yards.
Red zone success
The Beavers entered the game leading the nation in TD percentage in red zone (86.49) and were 1 for 2 on Saturday. They finished the season scoring on 36 of 39 red zone possessions with 33 TDs.
Speights again
Oregon State true freshman linebacker Omar Speights had 10 tackles, including six solos, Saturday to lead the Beavers for the third time in the final five games of the season.
Speights also had 18 against Washington and 10 versus Arizona, both team highs, in that stretch. He also recorded 10 against Utah earlier in the season.
Undefeated at Autzen
Oregon finished 7-0 in home games this season. Only two of those contests, 17-7 against California and 37-35 versus Washington State, were decided by 10 points or fewer.
It's the eight time the Ducks have won all their games at Autzen since the stadium opened in 1967 and the fourth times they've gone 7-0.