Friday’s Civil War was a microcosm of the Oregon State football team’s season.
The Beavers fell behind early.
The run defense allowed the opposing running back(s) to run wild.
The offense made some plays, but all too often ended up shooting itself in the foot, failing to produce when needed.
The players battled as best they could to the bitter end.
And it was another loss.
Oregon scored the first 21 points, CJ Verdell and Travis Dye each rushed for more than 180 yards and the Beavers failed to convert early in a 55-15 loss to the Ducks before a sparse crowd of 39,776 inside Reser Stadium.
Thus ended Oregon State’s first season under Jonathan Smith. The Beavers managed a game improvement on 2017 but finished 2-10 overall and 1-8 in Pac-12 play.
In a word, Smith said Saturday’s game was “rough.”
“You can look at a lot of different reasons for it not going our way,” he said. “The run game, both sides of the ball — rough. Opportunity to finish some drives and couldn’t do it. And momentum never really came on our side. That is not the standard and we’re going to continue to work and look forward to building on this thing.”
Travis Dye ran for 199 yards on 33 attempts with two touchdowns and CJ Verdell added 187 yards on 23 carries and four scores (five total) as the Ducks rushed 62 times for 392 yards.
“I mean, 400 yards rushing is something you don’t want obviously but I don’t think we executed as well as we should have, could have or are able to,” said linebacker Andrzej Hughes-Murray.
Quarterback Justin Herbert was 9 for 12 for 102 yards and a touchdown before being injured when he was sacked by Doug Taumoelau and Shemar Smith late in the first half. He did not return and the Ducks attempted just two more passes the rest of the game.
"We were going to do whatever it took to move the ball,” said first-year Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, who’s team finishes the regular season 8-4 overall and 5-4 in Pac-12 play. “We felt Justin was going to have some matchups he could try to take advantage of. We knew they had some talented players back there as well. Offensively, we had a really good plan and just came out and executed and kept rolling."
While the Ducks were running wild, the Beavers could muster just 54 net yards with Jermar Jefferson finishing with 64 on 21 attempts.
“We’ve got to be more productive in the run game,” Smith said. “That’s a physical defensive front. It was not our best day running the ball for sure.”
Isaiah Hodgins had eight catches for 133 yards and Timmy Hernandez chipped in six for 87 yards and both OSU touchdowns in his final collegiate game. Trevon Bradford added five catches for 71 yards.
Jake Luton was 21-for-37 passing for 282 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Like has been the case all season, the Beavers fell behind from the start.
OSU trailed 21-3 at the half but had two other scoring opportunities come up short on a missed field goal (40 yards) and an interception in the end zone.
“I think (offensive coordinator Brian) Lindgren called the right plays at certain times, we couldn’t get open,” Hernandez said.
After Oregon State’s promising opening drive ended on an incomplete pass on fourth-and-5, Oregon went 67 yards in six plays and needed only 1:44 to take a 7-0 lead as Herbert connected with Verdell for a 21-yard scoring play.
The Ducks made it 14-0 with 2:06 left in the first quarter as Verdell capped a 56-yard drive with a 1-yard run. Verdell accounted for all 56 yards on six carries.
Aided by two 15-yard penalties, the Beavers moved the ball to the Oregon 22. After a near interception by Oregon’s Amadi UgoChukwu that likely would have been returned for a touchdown, the Beavers attempted a 40-yard field goal. But Jordan Choukair was wide left and the Ducks took over leading 14-0.
The Ducks scored on the following possession as Verdell went in from 1 yard out for his third touchdown of the game. The Ducks got into the red zone when Jacob Breeland caught a tipped Herbert pass for 32 yards to the 6.
Oregon State looked to cut into the deficit and Champ Flemings’ 54-yard kickoff return set the Beavers up at the UO 46. But after Luton connected with Hodgins for 24 yards to the 3 on fourth down, Jack Colletto’s jump pass on second down was tipped and picked off in the end zone by Nick Pickett.
“It looked like we had the tight end slipping in the back of the end zone,” Smith said. “It looked like he was open but they made a nice place in tipping it. I actually thought it was a pretty good call. Every time he’d come in we’d been running the ball and the guy made a nice play.”
The Beavers got a stop and a 33-yard pass play from Luton to Hodgins helped kickstart a drive that reached the UO 16 before moving backwards.
Oregon State faced a fourth-and-21 and opted to kick a field goal and this time Choukair was good from 45 yards to make it 21-3 with 33 seconds left in the half.
Even without Herbert to worry about, the Beavers couldn’t slow the Ducks running game in the second half. Oregon rushed for 176 yards in the third quarter alone as they basically ran every play.
With Braxton Burmeister on in relief to open the second half, the Ducks went 85 yards on 11 run plays and chewed up 5:23 off the clock with Dye capping the drive with a 15-yard run.
It took the Beavers just three pass plays to answer. Luton hit Bradford for 16 and 41 yards before Hernandez made a sensational catch and snuck a foot inbounds in the end zone. The play was ruled incomplete before being reviewed and called a touchdown.
“I thought I was in,” Hernandez said. “The ref kind of looked at me and said ‘you know you were out.’ Then they showed the replay and it was a quick review and they called it a touchdown.”
But the PAT failed and the Beavers trailed 28-9 with 8:33 left in the third.
The Beavers forced a punt but a trick play ended in disaster and a fumble as the Ducks took over the OSU 23. Flemings was credited with an 18-yard loss and fumble.
“It looked like it was bad ball handling at the end of it,” Smith said. “We were trying to get the ball back to Luton. That’s part of coaching, that’s part of play calling. You’re going to take some risk here and it could backfire on you and that definitely did.”
On fourth-and-1, Verdell ran through the defense for a 14-yard run, his fourth of the game and a 34-9 lead with 3:29 left in the third.
Thomas Grant’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown and the PAT made it 41-9 with 10:54 left and Dye’s 39-yard run with 8:09 left made it 48-9.
Verdell added a 1-yard run for his fifth touchdown of the game before Hernandez pulled in a 31-yard pass from Luton with 16 seconds left for his second score.