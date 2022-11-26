Beavers take next step in rebuild of the program

With one last kneel-down, Oregon State coach Jonathan Smith could let it all out. So, too, could the other coaches, players and fans.

There was a party in Reser Stadium late Saturday afternoon after No. 22 Oregon State stunned No. 10 Oregon, rallying from a 21-point third-quarter deficit for a 38-34 Pac-12 victory that gives the Beavers a chance to win 10 games for just the third time in program history.

It was a sea of orange as Smith and the Beavers celebrated with the fans before making their way back to the locker room for more celebrating.

“Obviously it’s tough to totally explain but I couldn’t speak about how proud I am of this group, these seniors, the culture in regards to the guys believing, battling,” Smith said. “We didn’t play perfect, didn’t play our best for long periods of times. But knowing this game is a long, long game, they found a way to win in the end.”

And what a win it was.

A signature win for sure and one that meant a lot to so many who endured some hard times early in their time at Oregon State.

The Beavers are now 9-3, the same record as the Ducks. And Oregon State has now won two of the last three against their rivals.

Smith acknowledged the significance of Saturday’s win.

“I do think this win does change things in regards to this season,” he said. “We found ways to win close games and getting to eight wins was nice, but for us to be able to finish this way at home and get to nine … against a team we have a ton of respect for but we definitely want to beat, it means a ton.”

The Beavers have come a long, long way since Smith took the helm following a disastrous 1-11 campaign in 2017 that saw former coach Gary Andersen jump ship midway through the season.

The Beavers were 2-10 in Smith’s first season, then came oh so close to making a bowl game in his second season — the heart-breaking loss at Washington State eventually left the Beavers at 5-7.

The Beavers took a bit of a step back in some ways in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. Oregon State was just 2-5 but did knock off Oregon.

In 2021, Oregon State’s 7-5 regular season meant a bowl game, the first since the 2013 season. But a loss to Utah State was a bit of a downer.

But now, the Beavers can win 10 games.

If that happens, Smith will be part of two of those after leading the Beavers to an 11-1 record and Fiesta Bowl win during the 2000 season.

Receiver Tyjon Lindsey has been around as long as Smith, transferring in from Nebraska back in 2018, Smith's first season.

He has been through the lows and now the highs. He has also seen how the view of the program has changed.

“I just feel joyous. I didn’t realize that was at stake,” Lindsey said of keeping alive the possible 10-win season. “I just look around the locker room, around the facility and notice that it’s a different type of football team than when I first got here. These guys are buying in, these guys are treating each other like brothers rather than just teammates on and off the field.

“Just knowing what we have done so far, I was on that team we were 2-10 so like I remember those feelings and I always kept those feelings in my stomach so would not feel that feeling again. Then to be able to be on the flipside of that, I’m just thankful overall, just thankful for my teammates, my coaches, the fans.”

Jayden Grant is wrapping up this seventh season in the program and has also seen it all now.

“I’m just so thankful to be a small part of this program,” he said. “Man, those guys in that locker room, the fans the coaches … this whole program deserves this win. I couldn’t be more thankful for everybody in this program.”

He said Saturday’s win is a microcosm of the turnaround in the program

“If you want to look at the culture and the shift in the culture, just look at how this game went,” Grant said. “We were down 21 points in the third quarter, things weren’t going our way.

“Offensively and defensively in that third quarter, one thing you never saw was you never saw any finger-pointing, you never saw any heads down, you saw a bunch of leaders rally around. We just have the utmost belief in one another.”

There is another game to be played and the ending of this season’s story has yet to be written, but Saturday was the best chapter so far.

“For this senior crew that has been through a lot, to be able to play their last game in Reser Stadium in a game like that and to finish like they did, really, really happy for them,” Smith said.