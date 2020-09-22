2000 flashback: Walking the talk

“I think it’s more as a defensive unit, the pride we have within ourselves just to want to go out and make plays. You want to be the first one. We tell each other in the huddle that it’s a race to the football. You want to be the first one there to make a play and we preach that to ourselves and we just go out there and try to make as many plays as possible.”

The choir has been listening. So far, the Beavers have held their opponents to an average of 184.5 yards of total offense, ranking them fifth in the NCAA. OSU has given up 50 yards a game rushing, tops in the Pacific-10 Conference and 12th in the nation.

“I think we’ve played real well,” defensive tackle Ryan Atkinson said. “We’re starting to understand the scheme a lot better that coach (defensive coordinator Craig) Bray has for us. We still need to get better. We need to get better every day we come out and practice.

“You always have something to work on. We just want to get our assignments down and just improve individually and just get better and better and keep on improving on what we did last week, so the next week you get a little better, a little better, a little better. Keep on improving throughout the season.”