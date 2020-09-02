2000 flashback: Ugh! OSU wins ugly

"I'm very disappointed in our play," OSU coach Dennis Erickson said. "I thought we executed very poorly offensively, probably as bad as I've seen us execute since I've been here for whatever reason. We didn't practice like that during the week but that's how it was."

Smith shouldered much of the blame for the poor passing performance. He said the line blocked well for the running game and gave him enough protection on passes, but he simply could not throw the ball where it had to be thrown.

"Obviously I didn't play well at all," he said. "I wasn't too disappointed in my decision making, I thought I made good decision (but) did not throw the ball accurately. All day. From the first snap to the last one, it was just inaccuracy. I had good time (to throw), a lot of times guys were open, I just flat out missed them.

"I thought offensively we played well, besides the quarterback and oftentimes it doesn't look like you played that well when your quarterback plays like crap and I think that was the issue today."

Simonton scored his third touchdown with just 3:34 to play with a 14-yard run. The Beavers weren't out of the woods yet.