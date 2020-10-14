2000 flashback: The five W’s: OSU moves to 5-1 with rout of Stanford

Oregon State was pinned at its own 3-yard-line early in the third quarter, leading Stanford 17-6.

One bad handoff, bungled snap or bad pass and the Cardinal could be right back in the game.

As the Stanford defenders crowded the line of scrimmage, looking for a run, Jonathan Smith took the snap and backpedaled into the end zone.

To his right, wide receiver Chad Johnson darted off the line and charged at cornerback Ruben Carter. As Johnson neared the defender, Smith whipped the ball down the field. Johnson raced by Carter, gathered in the pass in stride and scored.

Oregon State took advantage of big plays and good bounces to run away with a 38-6 Pacific-10 Conference victory over Stanford before a sellout crowd of 34,777 at Reser Stadium.

The 97-yarder was the longest pass play in OSU history.

“It felt real good,” Smith said. “I didn’t think they were going to come up with a play call like that. Obviously, (at the) 3-yard-line, a lot of times teams just run it. But that’s the play they called. I was excited and Chad obviously made a great play.”

Johnson said he ran the same pattern on the previous drive and was open.