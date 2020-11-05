2000 flashback: Smith makes rare scramble count

BERKELEY, Calif. — He won’t make anyone forget Fran Tarkenton or Roger Staubach.
Heck, even Erik Wilhelm’s scrambling ability doesn’t exactly pale in comparison to Jonathan Smith when Smith tries to scamper away from a heavy pass rush.
In fact, Smith more often than not winds up quickly collapsing in a heap when a defensive end charges into the backfield.
Yet Smith looked just fine for one run during OSU’s 38-32 win at California, and it was a big one.
It was third and nine at California’s 48-yard line, the Beavers were holding on to a 31-29 lead with less than seven minutes to go.
Smith dropped back to pass and the Golden Bears came after him. One Cal player flew into the pocket and grabbed Smith, who slipped out of his grasp and found himself facing the great wide open.
He lowered his head and charged forward, cradling the ball in both arms to protect it from defenders.
“I knew (the blitzing defender) was going to come free, that he wasn’t going to be blocked,” Smith said. “And so I did try to avoid him. I don’t know if I make many people miss, to be honest, but I think it helped (that) he came so quickly and so free. That he was so full speed that maybe he wasn’t able to (slow). That probably made it more than anything else.”
Instead of taking a loss, Smith escaped and rumbled through the gap for 21 yards.
The next play, Patrick McCall sprinted left and scored from 27 yards out to give the Beavers enough breathing room to survive on this day.
Despite getting 524 yards of total offense against the Bears, Smith was impressed with the Cal defenders.
“I don’t know if we’ve played a better (defense),” Smith said. “Yeah, I would say they are the toughest so far. I think so, especially with the pressure style they play. But again, we were able to rush the ball, especially in the first half, we did a lot of things well. But they came up with a little more pressure in the second half.
“But I say they’re the tops, besides playing our defense every week.”
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
