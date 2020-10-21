2000 flashback: Smelling like a rose

PASADENA, Calif. — It just might be Patrick McCall's favorite play.
McCall raced 66 yards on a 35 counter play to give Oregon State a 13-point lead over UCLA with 1 minute, 58 seconds left in the Beavers' 44-38 win before 48,293 fans at the Rose Bowl.
The Beavers (6-1 overall, 3-1 in the Pacific-10 Conference) were faced with third-and-2 from their 34 when McCall got the call to run the same play he had broken for a 43-yard score against Washington.
"We were thinking first down the whole time and the line did a great job blocking," McCall said. "(I) saw daylight and went ahead and hit it."
The run came after a near-disaster at the OSU 8. On third-and-17, Jonathan Smith dropped back to pass but was immediately hit and the ball squirted right to a Bruins defender in the end zone.
The play was already blown dead for an illegal procedure penalty on OSU. Never have the Beavers been so happy to have a flag dropped on them.
The next play, Antonio Battle broke away on a draw play for 22 yards to give OSU four more downs. McCall would need just three.
The win Saturday, combined with Oregon State's 31-21 victory over Southern California back on Sept. 29, gives the Beavers their first-ever season sweep over the Bruins and Trojans. It also gave the Beavers six wins, making them Bowl-eligible for the second-straight year.
"We didn't think anything about beating both L.A. schools before the game," McCall said. "But now, it's sweet."
Smith completed 23 of 37 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Chad Johnson caught eight of the throws for 104 yards and one score, all in the first half.
"(Smith) has been playing very well the last three weeks," OSU coach Dennis Erickson said. "It started against Washington. He didn't throw the ball very well earlier in the year for whatever reason, but in the last three weeks and in practice he has been throwing the ball as accurately as I've ever seen him throw it. Today he threw the football better than I've ever seen him throw by far."
McCall's run didn't quite clinch the game on this day, however.
The Bruins marched down the field in 34 seconds and Cory Paus hit Jon Dubravac with an 18-yard scoring pass to pull UCLA within the final score. The Bruins hopped on the onside kick for one last chance, but Paus was sacked on fourth down with two seconds left.
"Later in the game we had to keep our heads up and keep grinding, keep our heart all the way through the fourth quarter and sure enough, good things happened," McCall said.
Said UCLA coach Bob Toledo: "We showed we didn't wilt during the fourth quarter. We fought back, but our defense was on the field so much and we gave up a few plays. We just got beat."
McCall finished with 148 yards on 23 carries and Ken Simonton added 108 on 24 attempts.
"The line did a great job, we kept running the ball and keeping it inside and stretching them and running draw plays inside," McCall said. "Play-action, everything worked pretty good."
The Beavers overcame a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter.
Two field goals by Ryan Cesca gave OSU a 37-31 lead with just over five minutes left. The Beavers' defense then made a stand, forcing the Bruins to punt after three plays.
The two teams traded scores in a wild third quarter. The Bruins went up 17-7 just seconds after the half when Smith's pass was knocked up in the air and defensive end Mat Ball plucked it and rambled 15 yards.
"When we didn't turn the ball over, we were able to move it, which was true the whole game," Smith said. "We were trying to throw a quick screen out to Robert Prescott and the guy made a great play getting the tip on it. It was probably something maybe I should have turned down, because he was right in my face. He made the play and we're fortunate to come back from it."
Another strange one came just four plays into the next possession.
Simonton popped through and charged 20 yards before being dragged down from behind at the 39. McCall ran for four, then Smith hit tight end Marty Maurer with a seven-yard pass. Maurer was blasted right as he caught the pass and the ball squirted back and right into the hands of Prescott, who ran 50 yards untouched to make it 17-14.
A five-yard run by Akil Harris gave the Bruins a 24-14 lead, but the Beavers came back again, capping an 80-yard drive with a 13-yard slant from Smith to T.J. Houshmandzadeh.
The Beavers appeared to take the lead when Houshmandzadeh returned a UCLA punt the distance, but the run was nullified by a holding call.
Instead, the Beavers found themselves down by 10 early in the fourth when Paus found tight end Gabe Crecion wide open on a third-and-long play.
The Beavers came back to score 10 points and tie it at 31-31 with 9:25 remaining.
"We battled and kept coming back," Erickson said. "So did UCLA. Both teams played very hard."
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
