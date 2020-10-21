2000 flashback: Smelling like a rose

"We didn't think anything about beating both L.A. schools before the game," McCall said. "But now, it's sweet."

Smith completed 23 of 37 passes for 351 yards and four touchdowns. Chad Johnson caught eight of the throws for 104 yards and one score, all in the first half.

"(Smith) has been playing very well the last three weeks," OSU coach Dennis Erickson said. "It started against Washington. He didn't throw the ball very well earlier in the year for whatever reason, but in the last three weeks and in practice he has been throwing the ball as accurately as I've ever seen him throw it. Today he threw the football better than I've ever seen him throw by far."

McCall's run didn't quite clinch the game on this day, however.

The Bruins marched down the field in 34 seconds and Cory Paus hit Jon Dubravac with an 18-yard scoring pass to pull UCLA within the final score. The Bruins hopped on the onside kick for one last chance, but Paus was sacked on fourth down with two seconds left.

"Later in the game we had to keep our heads up and keep grinding, keep our heart all the way through the fourth quarter and sure enough, good things happened," McCall said.