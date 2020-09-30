2000 flashback: Simonton carries OSU to victory

And they did it with Simonton. The OSU running back rushed for 234 yards on 37 carries, the second-most ever against USC. Simonton finished with three touchdowns, the last coming after USC had scored to cut the OSU lead to 24-21 with just over two minutes remaining.

The Trojans tried an on-side kick, but Patrick McCall covered the ball at the USC 45. Two Simonton runs put the ball at the 36 with 1:18 left. That's when Simonton broke the big play.

"When Kenny's in the game, or any of our running backs for that matter, it's just like you really want him to do good, so you want to block as good as you can, because you want him to have so much success," OSU center Chris Gibson said. "He's such a good back that if you give him a little bit of room, he's going to break and make big plays like that last play of the game. We just were looking for a first down, he went in and scored."

It was the type of game that Erickson expects out of his team, particularly with the passing attack still getting situated. The Beavers finished with 218 yards on the ground.

