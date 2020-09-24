2000 flashback: OSU's defense has Aztecs at a loss

Said quarterback Jonathan Smith: “This is our third game now and we haven’t scored first in any of them, but we’ve won them all. It’s been the defense keeping us in the game.”

Perhaps most encouraging for the Beavers was the play of two young linebackers, Seigler and Barnett. The two had breakout games Saturday while filling in for injured starters Tevita Moala and James Allen.

Barnett, a sophomore, scored OSU’s second touchdown when he recovered a SDSU fumble in the end zone. Seigler, a redshirt freshman, collected an interception, three tackles for loss and two sacks.

“The linebackers, they played real good today,” Manning, a defensive tackle, said. “We (on the defensive line) made some holes for them to come downhill and they filled those holes and made some plays in the backfield. They’ve been playing real good.

“Our middle is real young, myself, I’m only a sophomore and Seigler’s only a redshirt freshman, so we’re going to be around a little bit longer.”