2000 flashback: OSU dashes UO's Rose dream, awaits its own fate

When the first Oregon State players filed into the Valley Football Center after their 23-13 victory over Oregon before a sellout crowd of 36,044 on Saturday afternoon at Reser Stadium, their baseball caps and T-shirts said it all: Oregon State, Pac-10 Co-Champions.
The Beavers took advantage of six turnovers to share of the conference title with the Ducks and Washington. They earned their first 10-win season in school history.
With the Huskies taking the Apple Cup and a Rose Bowl berth with a 51-3 win over Washington State, the Beavers will play in either the Holiday Bowl or the Fiesta Bowl.
"I look back at where this thing was two years ago, when we first came in, and to have this happen and be 10-1 and have a chance to share the Pac-10 championship is just a tremendous compliment to those football players that are sitting down in that locker room," OSU coach Dennis Erickson said. "We had 28 seniors, some of them have been here two years … some have been here five years some have been here four and went through some agony in this program, obviously. To see them have that success is just a thrill for me."
The Beavers intercepted Oregon quarterback Joey Harrington five times, three by Jake Cookus, and recovered a fumble in the win.
Harrington entered the game with eight interceptions on the season and was the Pac-10's leading passer.
"What a great win for us and what a tremendous defensive effort," Erickson said. "You get six turnovers, five interceptions and Joey hasn't thrown very many this year, and the sack at the end where we knock the ball out which a year ago happened to us. It was just a great defensive effort.
"We got those turnovers, and I knew going into the game it was going to be an even game and whoever turned it over probably was going to lose the football game and obviously that's exactly what happened."
Cookus was starting for the second straight game at free safety for Calvin Carlyle, who suffered an sprained left foot against California.
He said he was able to make good reads on Harrington during the game.
"With a little luck and a lot of film study, I was able to be (in position for the interceptions)," he said. "There was a couple I got a good break on, I knew where he was going."
The Beavers took the win despite being outgained 471 to 399 by Oregon and managing one successful third down conversion in 11 tries. After a slow start, Ken Simonton finished with 113 yards rushing on 24 attempts and Jonathan Smith was 14-of-27 passing for 246 yards and two scores, both to Robert Prescott, who finished with 109 yards on six catches.
Harrington completed 24 of 46 passes for 333 yards but did not toss a touchdown pass and had the five picks. Maurice Morris wound up with 97 yards on the ground on 19 rushes and one score.
Both teams struggled with penalties, with 25 hankies flying during the game. Oregon was penalized 12 times for 132 yards and OSU was flagged 13 times for 137 yards.
"I don't know if it was frustration, I think it was just playing hard," OSU receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh said. "It was just playing hard and when you play hard, sometimes you get those penalties just out of aggression. We had a lot of penalties towards the end too. Three (defensive holding) calls in a row, so it's just playing hard and things happen."
The Beavers took a 17-7 lead into halftime on two first-quarter touchdown passes from Smith to Robert Prescott and bumped it to 23-7 with 7:07 left in the third by going 59 yards in six plays. Smith hit tight end Marty Maurer for 16 yards and then went back to Maurer for 10 before hooking up with Prescott over the middle for another 10-yarder to the Oregon 20. From there, Simonton took a handoff, feinted inside and then bounced outside and raced into the end zone, weaving through the last couple of defenders for the score.
"Offensively, we executed, I thought, extremely well," Erickson said. "We only had one turnover which was going to be the real key to this football game. We rushed the ball in the second half extremely well and made some big plays. That was just a great effort."
Cookus got his final interception with 1:55 left in the third quarter, but Oregon took the ball right back on the first play of the fourth quarter when Rashad Bauman stepped in front of Smith's third-and-nine throw and made the interception before slipping to the turf at the OSU 30.
Harrington found LaCorey Collins open for 29 yards and Maurice Morris punched the ball over to get the Ducks within 23-13 with 14:24 left.
The Ducks got the ball back after OSU kicker Ryan Cesca missed for just his third time this season (he also had his extra-point streak come to an end at 80) pushing his kick to the right from 36 yards out.
Oregon marched from its own 20 to the OSU 11, taking advantage of the three defensive holding calls on the Beavers as well as a 27-yard pass to Marshaun Tucker.
On second-and-9, Harrington dropped to pass. Reserve defensive end Sefa O'Reilly stormed past tackle Jim Adams and slammed into the Ducks quarterback, jarring the ball loose. DeLawrence Grant was there to scoop it up and stop the drive.
Grant put the finishing touches on Oregon by snuffing out the Ducks' final drive with an interception of a tipped ball.
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
