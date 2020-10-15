2000 flashback: Motto for Smith: Just win, baby

Added Erickson: "I thought he would come around … You never really know, but he was going to be our quarterback, we knew that. He just kept working."

Maybe Smith's biggest attribute is his ability to play to his strengths, to put the good of the team above the good of Jonathan Smith. Yes, he wasn't sharp in the first two games but the Beavers won and kept inching ahead.

This Friday the Beavers will head to Los Angeles and a 3:30 p.m. date with UCLA at the Rose Bowl on Saturday. Prevail there — which will happen if they play as well as they did against Stanford — and OSU is bowl-eligible in general and still Pasadena-eligible in particular.

"We're still in the hunt until somebody tells us we're not, and they haven't told us that yet," Erickson said.

Certainly Smith isn't the only reason, or maybe not even the biggest reason, that you can now say Rose Bowl and Beavers in the same sentence and not looked at as some wacko candidate for a strait-jacket and a rubber room.

Tailback Ken Simonton, productive receivers and the snarly defense factor mightily into the equation, too.