2000 flashback: Contender or pretender?

"We don't want to be a fly-by-night outfit; we've got to develop some consistency. Obviously people are going to be looking for that from this program, and nobody will take us lightly this year. Once you get to a point where you've won — whatever goal you have — once you reach it, it's probably harder to stay there than get there.

"It's going to be harder for us. We might have a better team and not win as many games."

No looking back

Last year's 7-5 mark may have ended the embarrassing losing streak, but it only whetted the players' appetites for more success. They're still stinging from a 25-14 loss at Oregon in the regular-season finale, and from an unexpected 23-17 setback to host Hawaii in the O'ahu Bowl.

"The Hawaii game hurt," confirmed junior tailback Ken Simonton, the 5-foot-8, 194-pound powderkeg who holds OSU's all-time career (196) and season (112) scoring and season rushing (1,486) records with two full years remaining.

It was the first non-conference loss Simonton had experienced after nine consecutive victories during his redshirt, freshman and sophomore seasons.