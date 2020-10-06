2000 flashback: Beavers return to site of rebirth

Smith threw for a school and Husky Stadium-record 469 yards, a performance that earned him a starting job he's yet to lose.

"It certainly gave our program a different identity, coming from behind like we did. Quite honestly we could have won," Barnhart said. "It certainly was a good jumping off spot for us."

A catalyst for change

And look where they've landed.

Two years ago, anyone who bragged that the Beavers would end their losing streak, play in a bowl game, punish a Top-10 team, develop a legitimate first-team All-American running back contender, raise $13 million for an indoor practice facility, regularly draw near-capacity crowds, get millions in stadium naming rights, hire one of the most famous names in all of football as their coach, erase almost $7 million of athletic department debt, triple donations to the scholarship fund and evolve into at least a dark-horse possibility for the Rose Bowl before they returned to Seattle, would have been directly sent to a rubber room.

But guess what? As impossible as that seems — and it does, especially to those of us who have followed the program for 15 or 20 years — that's exactly what's happened in the intervening 100 weeks.