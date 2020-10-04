2000 flashback: Beavers ready for the big time

You beat No. 8 USC and you’re ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since Jan. 4, 1969. Yes, the Beavers are No. 23 in this week’s AP poll as well as the USA Today/ESPN poll.

There is no telling how great an impact the win can have on the Beavers.

On paper, the Beavers are now a ranked team that is smack dab in the race for the Rose Bowl, with the Ducks, no less.

The real impact, however, was made inside the players. Beavers fans are used to seeing what can happen to a squad full of fragile psyches when there’s a bad break or two. A blocked punt here, an interception there and suddenly it’s game, set and match.

This team had plenty of opportunities to crack on Saturday and pulled through. Now even a game at Husky Stadium seems a tad less intimidating with a win over USC.

The only way that the Beavers can establish themselves as a power in the Pac-10 is to beat teams such as USC and Washington. They are now halfway there.

Whether or not the Beavers manage to defeat the Huskies, OSU’s 4-0 start shows that they just might be taking that next step toward become a winning football program, not just a winning team.