2000 flashback: Beavers ready for the big time

On the final play of Oregon State’s 31-21 win over No. 8 USC on Saturday, Jonathan Smith took a knee and then turned and began a 90-yard sprint to the Valley Football Center.
Smith weaved his way through a sea of orange, cradling the game ball to his chest and sidestepping fans as if they were Trojans defenders still chasing him.
Smith made it to the locker room and handed the ball to OSU sports information director Hal Cowan for safekeeping.
Smith knew as well as anybody what that ball represents.
Yes, the Beavers defeated the Trojans for the first time since 1967. Yes, the memories of 28 straight losing seasons are fading.
Some of the Beavers have said they have nothing to do with OSU’s history of futility. Fair enough. Most of them haven’t experienced a losing season worse that 5-6 in 1998.
But don’t try to tell us that Saturday’s win means only that the Beavers are 1-0 in the Pacific-10. That it’s just a conference win.
To that, I say hogwash.
You beat No. 8 USC and you’re one of the top stories on ESPN on Saturday night. Football fans across the country do a double-take when they see the 31-21 final score and the 234 yards rushing by Ken Simonton.
You beat No. 8 USC and you’re ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time since Jan. 4, 1969. Yes, the Beavers are No. 23 in this week’s AP poll as well as the USA Today/ESPN poll.
There is no telling how great an impact the win can have on the Beavers.
On paper, the Beavers are now a ranked team that is smack dab in the race for the Rose Bowl, with the Ducks, no less.
The real impact, however, was made inside the players. Beavers fans are used to seeing what can happen to a squad full of fragile psyches when there’s a bad break or two. A blocked punt here, an interception there and suddenly it’s game, set and match.
This team had plenty of opportunities to crack on Saturday and pulled through. Now even a game at Husky Stadium seems a tad less intimidating with a win over USC.
The only way that the Beavers can establish themselves as a power in the Pac-10 is to beat teams such as USC and Washington. They are now halfway there.
Whether or not the Beavers manage to defeat the Huskies, OSU’s 4-0 start shows that they just might be taking that next step toward become a winning football program, not just a winning team.
I don’t think it’s too early to say the program is at a crossroads.
We’re in a new day of college football. Never before have the effects of the NCAA scholarship limit rules been more evident than in the last few years.
Certain programs will continue to succeed. Yet history has much less of a hold on the present. Just take a look at where the football teams at Texas, Georgia, Oklahoma and yep, even those mighty Trojans are this season. Once in the running for the national title every year, the Sooners, Longhorns and Bulldogs and just plain old good now.
Sure, you’ll see them in the rankings, but they no longer sit unchallenged on top of the football world.
Now we watch Virginia Tech playing for a title. We see Wisconsin win back-to-back Big Ten titles. Northwestern made a run to the Rose Bowl a few years back as did Washington State.
The key is to take advantage of the parity to build a winning program. Bill Snyder put together a powerhouse in Manhattan, Kansas. Texas Christian has a winning team and Heisman Trophy candidate in LaDainian Tomlinson.
And just 40 miles down the road, Oregon is on the brink of a Pac-10 dynasty.
It can be done in Corvallis.
Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
