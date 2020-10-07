2000 flashback: Beavers' rally falls short

SEATTLE — Once again they came oh-so-close.
Oregon State kicker Ryan Cesca missed a 46-yard field goal attempt with 14 seconds left and the Beavers dropped a 33-30 Pacific-10 Conference football game to Washington in front of 73,145 fans in Husky Stadium.
“I thought we should have done some things better at the end,” OSU quarterback Jonathan Smith said. “We put Ryan in an awful spot. We should have gotten a better play off on third down.”
The Beavers (4-1) drove from their 15 to set up Cesca’s shot, which went wide right, to the delight of the UW fans in the end zone stands.
The Beavers wanted to run for the first down after T.J. Houshmandzadeh hauled in a nine-yard pass to the UW 24, but running back Ken Simonton was dropped for a three-yard loss on second down and forced Smith to spike the ball to stop the clock on third.
The loss was reminiscent of the 1998 game, which ended with a 35-34 UW win when Jonathan Smith’s late two-point conversion pass attempt fell incomplete.
Saturday, the Beavers put themselves in the position of a possible overtime with some remarkable plays.
“I thought the offense was the best they played all year,” OSU coach Dennis Erickson said. “We made some big plays in the passing game, which is what we need to do.”
Support Local Journalism
The Beavers finished with 474 total yards, 314 through the air.
OSU took a 21-20 lead in the third quarter, but watched as the Huskies rolled down the field and scored on a 1-yard blast by Rich Alexis. OSU defensive tackle Eric Manning was ejected for a personal foul on the play.
The Huskies went for two but Keith Heyward-Johnson scooped up a fumble and raced 96 yards to give the Beavers two points and make it 26-23.
The Huskies seemed to have the game wrapped up when quarterback Marques Tuiasosopo charged in from the 4, reaching the ball over the goal line to make it 33-23 with 8:23 to play.
But the Beavers had an answer. On third and 10 from their 20, Smith stumbled on his way back to throw, lost his shoe, caught his balance and heaved a perfect pass to Chad Johnson, who made the catch in stride and scored an 80-yard TD with 7:22 left.
The Beavers needed a stop.
Despite giving up 504 yards for the game, they got one. Running back Paul Arnold ran for 12 yards on first down but UW could manage just four yards after that and Tuiasosopo was forced out of the pocket on third down, his pass falling incomplete.
That set up the Beavers’ last-gasp drive.
“I learned that we had a chance to fold and we didn’t,” Erickson said. “Hopefully we’re at a point in our program where we can win on the road. Moral victories are for five years ago.”
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!