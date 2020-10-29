2000 flashback: Beavers no longer a feast for Cougs

For 20 years, Washington State’s favorite homecoming feast was a Saturday afternoon meal of Oregon State Beaver.
The Cougars simply owned the Beavers between 1976 and 1996, winning 17 of the 20 games played in that span. Washington State scored 30 or more points in nine of those wins, including back-to-back 55-pointers at the beginning of the Jerry Pettibone era.
But the Cougars went hungry for two years after beating the Beavers 24-3 in 1996 as the teams skipped each other on the Pac-10 schedule. And while WSU spent 1997 storming through the conference and into the Rose Bowl, the Beavers were quietly building up their program.
By the time the teams met last year, the Cougars were in the midst of a downward spiral and the Beavers were headed to their first bowl game since 1965.
On Saturday, the role reversal was complete.
The Beavers entered the game at 6-1 overall and ranked in the top 20. In contrast, the Cougars stumbled into Reser Stadium with a 3-4 record and a defense that had given up 30.1 points a game and was ranked last in the Pac-10.
Yet the Cougars looked dangerous. They had been in five straight close games and had lost their last two in overtime.
It didn’t matter. The Oregon State defense jumped all over WSU, treating the Cougars little better than that cat that was barbecued in effigy in the OSU homecoming bonfire and the Beavers rolled to a 38-9 win.
When WSU tried to run, there were Beavers in the backfield swarming to the ball. The Cougars managed 56 yards on 31 carries, their long run coming on a scramble by quarterback Jason Gesser.
Support Local Journalism
When the Cougars tried to throw, the OSU pass rush forced Gesser to worry more about dodging defenders than finding the open man. The Beavers were able to move Gesser out of the pocket, leaving him to operate with just half the field.
Gesser, who was leading the Pac-10 in passing entering the game, completed 11 of 29 passes for 104 yards and had two intercepted.
Meanwhile, the OSU offense was a little slow off the ball. The Beavers had gone down to palm tree-studded Pasadena and shredded the UCLA defense for 604 yards a week earlier, but seemed a little sluggish in the cool night air of Corvallis.
The Beavers had their opportunities to put the game away in the first half but three of their four scoring drives stalled and were finished by Ryan Cesca field goals.
The Beavers waited until the fourth quarter before dropping 23 points on the Bruins, but didn’t leave their fans in suspense for quite that long against WSU. The third quarter began with the Beavers holding a 16-3 lead and the Cougars driving. The Cougars marched from their 20 to the OSU 22 before a holding penalty sent them back to the 29. A 1-yard run and two incomplete passes forced a field goal try, but Anousith Wilaikul’s kick fell short.
With that, the Beavers’ offense went into gear. Ken Simonton broke away for a 42-yard run and then finished the 72-yard drive by darting through a big opening from the 5 for a touchdown. Simonton added a two-point conversion and you could sense the Cougars sagging on the sidelines.
Any remaining shreds of Cougar comeback hopes were erased on OSU’s next drive when Jonathan Smith hit T.J. Houshmandzadeh on a couple passes and wound up with another score and a 38-3 lead, completing a 22-point quarter.
The Beavers roundly manhandled the Cougars and left little doubt as to their legitimacy as a top team in the Pac-10.
The team I saw Saturday was more than a perennial loser trying to finally get over the hump, chugging away to the chant of ‘I think I can, I think I can’ and heading to the O’ahu Bowl.
This is a team that is not only capable of going to the Rose Bowl, but believes that it should. And if the Beavers do make the trip back to Pasadena, they will belong there.
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!