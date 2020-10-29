2000 flashback: Beavers no longer a feast for Cougs

For 20 years, Washington State’s favorite homecoming feast was a Saturday afternoon meal of Oregon State Beaver.

The Cougars simply owned the Beavers between 1976 and 1996, winning 17 of the 20 games played in that span. Washington State scored 30 or more points in nine of those wins, including back-to-back 55-pointers at the beginning of the Jerry Pettibone era.

But the Cougars went hungry for two years after beating the Beavers 24-3 in 1996 as the teams skipped each other on the Pac-10 schedule. And while WSU spent 1997 storming through the conference and into the Rose Bowl, the Beavers were quietly building up their program.

By the time the teams met last year, the Cougars were in the midst of a downward spiral and the Beavers were headed to their first bowl game since 1965.

On Saturday, the role reversal was complete.

The Beavers entered the game at 6-1 overall and ranked in the top 20. In contrast, the Cougars stumbled into Reser Stadium with a 3-4 record and a defense that had given up 30.1 points a game and was ranked last in the Pac-10.

Yet the Cougars looked dangerous. They had been in five straight close games and had lost their last two in overtime.