2000 flashback: Beavers focused on themselves

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Oregon State football team has had just a few days to prepare for the everything-and-the-kitchen sink defense that New Mexico will throw at it tonight.
The offensive line has been busy studying the Lobos' blitz schemes and watching plenty of film.
Yet if the Beavers want to walk out of University Stadium with a 2-0 record, they need to take care of themselves.
“I think the biggest deal for us is just making sure we play at the level we’re capable of playing at,” OSU receiver Seth Trimmer said. “Not so much worrying about what they do, but worrying about what we do. The coaches have put a lot of emphasis on the tempo of practice and the speed at which we played.
“We know that we’re a good team. We’ve got a lot of guys with some great talent and great abilities and if we come out and play like we can play, it doesn’t matter that much who lines up against us.”
Trimmer said the Beavers are acutely aware of their near-miss in the Eastern Washington game, a 21-19 win. They hit the practice field this week ready to play, he said.
“I think we came out with a sense of urgency,” he said. “I think we were a little lackadaisical going into Eastern Washington, took them for a granted a little bit, which kind of hurt us. We knew we had to get things turned around and we played well this week.”
Although quarterback Jonathan Smith had a less-than-stellar effort against the Eagles, Trimmer said his performance did not create any doubts among the rest of the offensive players.
Smith hit 13 of 29 passes with a long gain of 17. Two were intercepted.
“We all know what he’s capable of because he’s proven himself time and time again,” Trimmer said. “He just has a confidence about him, an aura about him that you can feed off of and he brought it to practice this week.”
The defense has taken the same approach to New Mexico. The Beavers shut down Eastern Washington for most of the day, giving up just one long drive for a late score.
“The biggest step we have to take from last week is just to know that that can happen if we don’t play accordingly,” middle linebacker Tevita Moala said. “Not to forget about it, but to remember what happened, but at the same time forgetting about it and just going out there and getting the (win). Remember it but forget it.”
Moala will be seeing his first action since suffering a torn knee ligament during the spring. OSU coach Dennis Erickson said he will play Moala about 25 plays or so.
“It’s about time,” Moala said. “I’m just trying to get used to the tempo and stuff like that of the game again.”
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
