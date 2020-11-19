2000 flashback: Beavers enjoy dream year

It didn’t surprise me to hear Oregon State tight end Marty Maurer say that he plans to put his O’ahu Bowl ring in the closet and replace it with the piece of jewelry he will receive as a member of the Pacific-10 Conference co-champions.
Maurer said the O’ahu Bowl ring will never grace his finger again.
“There’s just something about that 7-5 (record), losing those last two games at Oregon and Hawaii, that just didn’t sit right,” he said.
I couldn’t agree more. When Oregon State fans talked about 1999 as if it were a dream season, I just couldn’t see where they were coming from.
Yes, it was a great season compared to the 28 previous years. Yes, it broke the losing streak. Yes the Beavers landed their first bowl bid since the 1965 Rose Bowl.
It was a good season, no doubt.
When Tevita Moala scooped up a fumble and rumbled 24 yards for a score to sew up a win over California, the Beavers had their sixth win and a few tears were shed among those who celebrated on the field.
A win in the fog over Arizona the next week gave OSU win number seven and ensured a bowl berth. It was most definitely a breakthrough season for a program mired in three decades of poor leadership, financial difficulties and just plain bad football.
It was a year that Oregon State fans will remember. And they should.
But a dream season? No way.
The Beavers went 7-5, not 9-2, 10-1 or 11-0. Not to mention the team lost just about every big game it played aside from the one to give them six wins.
The Beavers lost to perennial Pac-10 winners Washington and Southern California in bumbling fashion, finished the regular season by falling 25-14 in the Civil War when the Ducks sacked Jonathan Smith six times and held the Beavers to 64 yards rushing and then fell to Hawaii in t he O’ahu Bowl.
You want to hear about a dream season? Just ask the Washington State fans who followed their Cougars to the 1997 Rose Bowl. Or take a nice drive 40 miles south of Corvallis and look up the Duck fans who made the trip to Pasadena with their team in 1995.
Or better yet, just take a look around Corvallis today.
The Beavers completed a 10-1 season by winning the Civil War 23-13 on Saturday in Reser Stadium. Not only did the win knock Oregon out of the Rose Bowl, it gave OSU a share of the Pac-10 title with the Ducks and Washington.
The game was hyped throughout the country and was considered to be right up there with Florida State-Florida in importance.
Keith Jackson and his ABC crew were on hand for the game, as was Sports Illustrated and just about every other media agency able to land a spot in the press box.
The game itself really didn’t live up to its billing. There were 25 penalties, 12 on Oregon for 132 yards, 13 on OSU for 137. Players were flagged for everything from blows to the head to having sharp tongues to grabbing receivers during their routes.
There were six interceptions and one lost fumble, but six of those turnovers were made by Oregon and that proved to be the difference.
Ten wins, a share of the Pac-10 title and a berth in the Fiesta Bowl.
Sounds like a dream season to me.
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
