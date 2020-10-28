2000 flashback: Beavers dominate Cougars with defense

Simonton started the rally off on OSU's first drive of the second half by dashing 42 yards to the WSU five on the Beavers' sixth play. Simonton got the call on the next play and angled to his left through a big hole for the score. He then tacked on a two-point conversion run to put the Beavers up 24-3.

The Beavers wasted little time before putting the ball in the end zone again. The defense forced the Cougars to go three and out and set the offense up at their own 43.

Patrick McCall had runs of nine and 15 yards to move the ball to the Cougars 23. Jonathan Smith hit Robert Prescott for five yards and McCall ran for one to the 17. Smith then dropped back to pass and pump faked to freeze the defensive backs. It worked. T.J. Houshmandzadeh cruised into the end zone wide open and Smith dropped a pass into his hands for the score.

Another three plays and punt for the Cougars, and another quick score for the Beavers ensued. Houshmandzadeh got his second touchdown catch of the game when he caught Smith's pass at the WSU 16, sidestepped his defender and raced in to give OSU a 38-3 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Beavers held WSU to one yard of total offense in the first quarter and took a 13-0 lead on Ryan Cesca's 32-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.