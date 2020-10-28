2000 flashback: Beavers dominate Cougars with defense

The Washington State football team arrived in Corvallis with one of the top offenses in the Pacific-10 Conference through the first seven games of the season.
The Cougars were averaging a tad over 30 points a game and quarterback Jason Gesser led the league in pass efficiency.
Those numbers didn't mean much to the Oregon State defense on Saturday.
The Beavers (7-1) held the Cougars to 240 total yards and rolled to a 38-9 Homecoming win before 34,491 fans at Reser Stadium.
"It was a game that obviously our defense dominated," OSU coach Dennis Erickson said. "That's probably as well as we've played defensively all year."
The Beavers simply would not allow WSU to put together any momentum on the ground, holding the Cougars to 54 yards rushing.
That's not to say that OSU's offense didn't do its job. The Beavers finished the game with 413 total yards. Jonathan Smith was 13-for-28 passing for 146 yards with two scores and Ken Simonton rushed for 169 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns to put him over 1,000 yards for the season.
Simonton is the first running back in Pacific-10 Conference history to rush for 1,000 yards as a freshman, sophomore and junior.
The Beavers led 16-3 at the half, but put the game away with 22 straight points in the third quarter.
Simonton started the rally off on OSU's first drive of the second half by dashing 42 yards to the WSU five on the Beavers' sixth play. Simonton got the call on the next play and angled to his left through a big hole for the score. He then tacked on a two-point conversion run to put the Beavers up 24-3.
The Beavers wasted little time before putting the ball in the end zone again. The defense forced the Cougars to go three and out and set the offense up at their own 43.
Patrick McCall had runs of nine and 15 yards to move the ball to the Cougars 23. Jonathan Smith hit Robert Prescott for five yards and McCall ran for one to the 17. Smith then dropped back to pass and pump faked to freeze the defensive backs. It worked. T.J. Houshmandzadeh cruised into the end zone wide open and Smith dropped a pass into his hands for the score.
Another three plays and punt for the Cougars, and another quick score for the Beavers ensued. Houshmandzadeh got his second touchdown catch of the game when he caught Smith's pass at the WSU 16, sidestepped his defender and raced in to give OSU a 38-3 lead going into the fourth quarter. The Beavers held WSU to one yard of total offense in the first quarter and took a 13-0 lead on Ryan Cesca's 32-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter.
Houshmandzadeh scored two touchdowns on the night.
Cesca made the first of his three first-half field goals to cap the Beavers' second possession of the game. On second-and-10 from the Cougars' 41, Simonton went right on a sweep and sprinted 53 yards before being pulled down at the six. The run, which was the longest of Simonton's career, put him over 1,000 yards for the season and gave him the OSU record for all-purpose yards.
Simonton added to his total two possessions later, carrying four straight times and finishing the drive by charging through the middle for a two-yard score to put OSU up 10-0.
Simonton had 116 yards on 16 carries in the first half.
Cesca hit from 32 yards out to give the Beavers a 16-0 lead with 7:34 left in the half after OSU took over at the WSU 47 and Prescott raced 25 yards on a reverse led by a block by Smith.
The Beavers held WSU to three plays or less on its first seven drives, holding the Cougars to 82 yards in the half while racking up 223, but the Cougars put together a 12-play, 39-yard drive started by a Billy Newman interception and resulting in a Anousith Wilaikul field goal from the 20 with 34 seconds left in the half.
