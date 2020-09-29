2000 flashback: Beavers block out USC memories

Marcus Allen. O.J. Simpson. Charles White.
These University of Southern California Heisman Trophy winners were household names at the Simontons in Pittsburg, California.
Ken Simonton grew up hearing about the speed and power of Simpson, the four touchdowns scored by Anthony Davis to lead the Trojans to a 55-24 comeback win over Notre Dame in 1974 or Allen becoming the first college player to gain more than 2,000 yards in a season with 2,342 in 1981.
“That’s one of the three best-known stories of my household, was ‘Tailback U,’ " Simonton said. “I definitely was up on the history of USC.”
Meanwhile, Jonathan Smith was spending his youth in Glendora, California, just a hop, skip and jump away from USC. Smith spent many a Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum watching Trojans such as Curtis Conway, Junior Seau and Keyshawn Johnson tear it up for the crimson and gold.
“I had guys I watched,” he said. “I followed the Trojans.”
Last year, Smith and Simonton took the field at the Coliseum while 43,795 fans cheered the Trojans on. Of course, they both were wearing Oregon State uniforms.
Simonton was ready to sign with USC following his high school career but changed his mind when assistant coach Mike Riley decided to take the head position at Oregon State. Simonton followed Riley north.
Smith wound up at OSU without even so much as a sniff from the Trojans.
Both players left Los Angeles in 1999 with a bitter taste after getting handed a 37-29 loss. On Saturday they once again have the chance to beat the Trojans, something that an OSU team hasn’t done since 1967.
Nevertheless, Smith and Simonton admit that facing the Trojans in Reser Stadium doesn’t quite match the mystique of playing USC in the Coliseum.
“Playing in (the Coliseum) is something special, knowing the footsteps you’re following in, but in my stadium they’re just another team coming in here,” Simonton said. “A lot of talent, but they’re just another team. I pretty much hate ‘em all equally.”
Said Smith: “It’s not as big as it was last year because it was my first time. I’ve played them now, I’m not going to the Coliseum this week and that’s not as big a deal. The Coliseum was really the big deal because I remember tailgating out there.”
The 1999 game was the first for Smith as a starter against USC. He started well, hitting Imani Percoats for a 14-yard score in the first quarter, but the game got away from him after that. Smith was sacked late in the first half and his fumble was returned for a touchdown to put the Trojans up 24-7. At the start of the third, Smith tried to toss a pass over linebacker Zeke Moreno, but Moreno snatched the ball out of the air and raced 71 yards for a score.
“Leading up to the game, a lot of thought went into it and I think that took away from my performance, so I haven’t put a lot of thought into (this) game,” Smith said. “I’ve tried to avoid thinking about it.”
To OSU football fans, a win Saturday would mean breaking yet another streak. For Smith, Simonton and their teammates, a win would mean a 1-0 record in the Pacific-10 and a victory over a top-10 team.
“It’s about having fun,” Simonton said. “How fun would it be to beat the No. 7 team in your house? That’s what it’s about for me. I don’t care about history. It’s great for the fans to come out here and scream their little heads off and it’s fun for us. That’s all I care about.”
That’s not to say that the players are unaware of OSU’s track record against the Trojans. After all, the streak has continued in the few years they have been in Corvallis.
“Every year I’ve been here, every year we lose to SC,” Simonton said. “It’s kind of a catapult effect. It takes us a while to get things rolling again. Practices are sluggish, so I’m just hoping it would have a reverse effect if we could beat them. I know one side of it all too familiar, so I’m hoping to get acquainted with the other side of it. We’ll see.”
There’s no question where Smith and Simonton’s loyalties lie today.
“I was a big SC fan, but now I couldn’t ask for anything more where I’m at and I don’t root for USC when they’re playing someone else,” Smith said. “It’s nothing that’s lingered on (like) I’m still a SC fan deep down. I’m not at all.”
Current Gazette-Times/Democrat-Herald sports reporter Kevin Hampton covered the Beavers throughout the 2000 campaign.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!