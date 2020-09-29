2000 flashback: Beavers block out USC memories

Smith wound up at OSU without even so much as a sniff from the Trojans.

Both players left Los Angeles in 1999 with a bitter taste after getting handed a 37-29 loss. On Saturday they once again have the chance to beat the Trojans, something that an OSU team hasn’t done since 1967.

Nevertheless, Smith and Simonton admit that facing the Trojans in Reser Stadium doesn’t quite match the mystique of playing USC in the Coliseum.

“Playing in (the Coliseum) is something special, knowing the footsteps you’re following in, but in my stadium they’re just another team coming in here,” Simonton said. “A lot of talent, but they’re just another team. I pretty much hate ‘em all equally.”

Said Smith: “It’s not as big as it was last year because it was my first time. I’ve played them now, I’m not going to the Coliseum this week and that’s not as big a deal. The Coliseum was really the big deal because I remember tailgating out there.”