Saturday at the Ken Shannon Invite in Seattle saw three Oregon State track and field athletes post new personal bests while several others competed well among a strong regional field.

“This was a great weekend for us. We competed so well and the pieces are really coming together for outdoor. I’m excited to add the big throws group to our outdoor squad. They are going to be a huge boost,” head coach Louie Quintana said. “Now, we’re excited to get after it at NCAA in two weeks with Kaylee and Grace.”

Chelsea Howard was the first to post a new PR with a time 7.96 seconds in the 60 meters. The sprint moved Howard to ninth in the OSU Top 10. She previously had been tied for no. 9 with a 7.97.

Later in the day, Grace Fetherstonhaugh once again outpaced her previous PR in the mile. The redshirt junior raced to fifth with a 4:34.32, finishing just behind teammate Kaylee Mitchell. Mitchell neared her school record, set earlier this year, with a 4:33.87.

Jillian Brown moved up the OSU Top 10 in the 800 meters, racing to fifth all-time with a 2:12.86. Brown’s time inched out Kelsi Schaer’s 2:12.89 from 2015.

In field events, Delaney Bahn placed eighth in the long jump with a 19 feet, 7 inches leap and seventh in the high jump, clearing 5-7. Emma Nelson finished just in front of Bahn in the high jump with a 5-8¾ to earn sixth.

BEAVER PERFORMANCE LIST

Ken Shannon Invite - Friday

Pentathlon: 1. Anneke Moersdorf – 4,092 – School Record

Pentathlon 60m Hurdles: 7. Anneke Moersdorf – 7.83 – OSU #4

Pentathlon High Jump: 3. Anneke Moersdorf – 5¾

Pentathlon Shot Put: 5. Anneke Moersdorf - 37-8¾ - PR

Pentathlon Long Jump: 1. Anneke Moersdorf - 19-6

Pentathlon 800m Dash: 3. Anneke Moersdorf – 2:18.24 - PR

Weight Throw: 12. Keely McLaughlin - 50-2½

5000m: 7. Christina Geisler – 16:16.68 – PR – OSU #3

Ken Shannon Invite - Saturday

High Jump: 6. Emma Nelson - 5-8¾; 7. Delaney Bahn - 5-7

Shot Put: 12. Keeley McLaughlin - 48-2; 14. Taylor Crockem - 46-8¼

60m Dash Prelims: 29. Chelsea Howard - 7.96 - PR - OSU #9

Mile: 4. Kaylee Mitchell - 4:33.87; 5. Grace Fetherstonhaugh - 4:34.32 - PR

Long Jump: 8. Delaney Bahn - 19-7; 21. Chelsea Howard - 17-6¾

800m Dash: 26. Jillian Brown - 2:12.86 - PR - OSU #5

3000m: 5. Grace Fetherstonhaugh - 8:58.26; 14. Christina Geisler - 9:33.01; 28. Eimy Martinez - 9:53.45; 29. Kate Laurent - 9:54.25 - PR; 31. Zoe Simmons - 10:05.48; 33. Liv Downing - 10:15.23; 34. Gabby Peterson - 10:19.28