Oregon State junior Anneke Moersdorf set a new school record in the pentathlon on Friday at the Ken Shannon Invite in Seattle.

Moersdorf scored 4,092 points behind personal best marks in the 60-meter hurdles (7.83 seconds), shot put (37 feet, 8¾ inches) and 800 meters (2:18.24). Moersdorf smashed two of her previous PRs, shaving four seconds off her 800m time and adding more than two feet to her shot put mark.

The total would have placed Moersdorf in 20th nationally at the beginning of the day, just four spots away from qualifying for the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships. She outpaced the previous school record set by Sonya Harrigfeld Crowther in 1982 by four points.

Moersdorf has now set two school records in 2023, beating her own mark in the triple jump before setting the new high in the pentathlon.

Distance runners provided the day’s other highlights for the Beavs. Christina Geisler led the way with a 16:16.68, the third-best time in school history, in the 5,000 meters. It was the senior’s first time running the 5K indoors and puts active runners — Geisler, Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Kaylee Mitchell — in the top three slots all time for the race.

Fetherstonhaugh ran her first of two races on the weekend with an 8:58.26 in the 3,000 meters. She came in a shade under her career-best with three seconds separating her from her PB.

The Ken Shannon Invite continues for the Beavers on Saturday with the shot put and high jump.