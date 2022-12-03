OSU track and field: Mitchell, Fetherstonhaugh break school record in 3,000 meters

Oregon State’s Kaylee Mitchell and Grace Fetherstonhaugh both broke the indoor 3,000 meters record in Saturday’s season-opening meet at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston.

“That was a world-class races by both Kaylee and Grace. The NCAA is as competitive as it ever has been and they are running amongst an historic group. What a huge day for them,” said head coach Louie Quintana. “Christina was awesome too. 9:25 is a big PR for her and just two seconds off Juliana Mount’s 9:23 from 2019, setting her up for a great indoor season.”

Mitchell led the three Beavers competing with a fifth-place finish in 8 minutes, 55.10 seconds, breaking her previous school record of 8:58.39. She was tailed by Fetherstonhaugh who finished three places behind in 8:55.71.

Their performances also placed the duo third and fifth, respectively, on the all-time Pac-12 lists. Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh posted the best two 3,000 meter times since 2020.

Not to be overlooked, Christina Geisler also posted the race of her indoor career in the 3,000. The senior set a personal best with a 9:25.69, beating her previous best by four seconds in the first race of the year.

More Beavers will open their indoor seasons next weekend at the Spokane Indoor.