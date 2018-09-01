PORTLAND — Lexi Reed and Sara Christianson placed first and second, respectively, Saturday as the Oregon State cross-country team won its 2018 season opener at Portland's State's first Viking Rust Buster.
“It was a good day,” coach Louie Quintana said. “I’m so happy for Lexi Reed and Sara Christianson. They have spent the last year reconstructing themselves as runners and they beat a very competitive field.”
It was Christianson's first competitive race since 2016 and Reed's first since the season opener last year. Reed finished the 4,000-meter (2.85-mile) course in 14 minutes, 4.4 seconds, edging Christianson (14:06.0).
Rebecca Ledsham and newcomer Alyssa Foote had top-10 finishes for the Beavers. Ledsham finished sixth in 14:20.3, while Foote crossed the finish line in eighth in 14:25.0.
Batya Beard and Maddie Fuhrman finished in 11th and 15th, respectively, rounding out the OSU competitors. Beard ran a 14:36.0, while Fuhrman ran a 15:00.0.
“I’m excited about our pack that was right behind them,” said Quintana. “Alyssa Foote and Becca Ledsham did a nice job working together, and Batya Beard was rolling in the last half of the race which was great to see.”
The Beavers totaled 28 team points for the win. Portland State finished in second with 38, followed by Portland (59).
“It was good to feel the cross country burn again,” Quintana said. “This was a good start for us in 2018.”
Oregon State travels to Seattle for the Sundodger Invitational next Saturday.