OSU cross-country: Patience will be key at national meet

The Oregon State cross-country team will compete at the NCAA championships on Saturday in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

This is just the third time in the program’s history that the team has qualified for the national meet. Each of those appearances were led by head coach Louis Quintana, who came to Oregon State in 2017.

“Ever since coach Quintana has gotten to Oregon State our team is getting better and better every year,” said Grace Fetherstonhaugh.

The redshirt junior played a big part in helping the Beavers earn a bid. She placed eighth at the NCAA West Regionals on Nov. 11 at University Place, Washington. Oregon State placed fourth out of the 35 teams, their best-ever finish at the regional meet.

Oregon State’s Kaylee Mitchell, a redshirt junior, won the 6K race with a time of 19 minutes, 19.2 seconds. Mitchell, Fetherstonhaugh (19:29.7) and senior Christina Geisler (20th in 19:46.3) were named to the all-regional team.

Freshmen Emily van Valkenburg (55th in 20:22.9) and Kate Laurent (66th in 20:29) rounded out the scoring at the West Regional.

Fetherstonhaugh said the meet was a great day for the team, which had a more difficult regular season than expected.

“It’s really cool. It was definitely a really special moment for our team. This year wasn’t necessarily the smoothest overall, so it was super exciting that we came together on that day,” Fetherstonhaugh said. “We weren’t the team that we thought we were going to be and it didn’t matter because everyone stepped up.”

Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh were members of the Oregon State team which qualified for the NCAA championships during the delayed 2020-21 season. Mitchell’s 20th-place finish at the 2020-21 meet is the best result in program history. That meet was also held in Stillwater, so they have experience on the course.

Geisler is also familiar with the course, as she was part of the Boise State team that placed ninth nationally in 2020-21.

Fetherstonhaugh said the Stillwater location is hilly and requires even more patience than usual. This balance of patience and aggression may be the single hardest challenge in the sport.

“At nationals the race is always going hard and you do have to go out hard to get positioning. But we’ve talked about being really patient those first two kilometers just so you’re the one catching people the last 2K, you’re not the one that’s exerted too much and is being passed,” Fetherstonhaugh said.

The 2022 NCAA championships will be hosted by Oklahoma State University. The meet will begin at 7 a.m. Saturday and will be broadcast on ESPNU.