OSU cross-country: Mitchell, Fetherstonhaugh place in the top 15 at Notre Dame meet

Oregon State runners Kaylee Mitchell and Grace Fetherstonhaugh both raced into the top-15 in a loaded field at the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invite in South Bend, Indiana, on Friday.

The Beavers took eighth place at the meet despite missing multiple key runners for their biggest race of the year to-date. OSU’s competition in South Bend included 10 teams either ranked or receiving votes in the latest coaches poll.

“I am very pleased with how we performed today. We ran outstanding,” head coach Louie Quintana said. “We raced short-handed with a few out of our top seven so for us to finish eighth is huge. Kaylee competed for the win in a national-class field, Grace had one of her best cross country races ever and we were so solid through the middle.”

This was the first race of the collegiate cross-country season for both Mitchell and Fetherstonhaugh. Mitchell placed just behind two runners who won the NCAA Outdoor 5K and 10K titles in 2022 while Featherstonhaugh placed 14th in her first race after a long summer of international competition.

Oregon State split its squad for this weekend. Team members who did compete at the Notre Dame meet will race Saturday at the Charles Bowles Invitational in Salem.

Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational

Oregon State Individual Results

4. Kaylee Mitchell (16:09.8)

14. Grace Fetherstonhaugh (16:23.5)

49. Christina Geisler (16:59.6)

92. Emily Van Valkenburg (17:31.4)

103. Aleen Golla (17:40.4)

138. Zoe Simmons (18:00.5)

144. Liv Downing (18:06.7)

165. Kate Intile (19:04.0)

167. Olivia Johnson (19:21.0)