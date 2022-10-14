OSU cross-country: Kaylee Mitchell places fourth at Nuttycombe Invitational

Kaylee Mitchell placed fourth and Grace Fetherstonhaugh finished 14th on Friday at the Nuttycombe Invitational in Madison, Wisconsin.

Overall, the Oregon State cross-country squad placed 26th in a field of 36 teams, including 23 teams which are currently ranked in the top 30. Oregon State finished ahead of three west region foes in Gonzaga, Boise State and Portland.

“We held serve today. It was a bit frustrating as we had a real chance to be in the top-20 and put ourselves in a good spot for NCAAs, but we are still in the hunt,” head coach Louie Quintana said. “Kaylee racing for the win today was big-time. She is one of the contenders for an NCAA title. Grace was confident and raced with a huge smile the whole time. She was huge today.”

Mitchell finished the 6K course in 20 minutes, 0.5 seconds to claim fourth place in a field of more than 260 competitors. Fetherstonhaugh posted a time of 20:10.9.

Freshmen Kate Laurent (21:42.7, 206th) and Teaghan Knox (22:22.2, 244th) were competing in their first large, national field after going 1-2 at Western Oregon’s Ash Creek Invitational in September.

OSU moved up three places in the field in part because Laurent passed 13 runners between the 4K split and 6K finish. Fetherstonhaugh passed 12 runners in the same span. All told, four of Oregon State’s five scoring runners passed a total of 37 competitors in the final 2K.

Christina Geisler placed third among the Beavers and 183rd in the field with a 21:27.2 time and Aleen Golla was the fifth across — Laurent was fourth — with a time of 22:11.5 time, which was good for 239th place. Zoe Simmons rounded out the OSU seven with a 22:45.8, placing 255th.