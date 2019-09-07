PORTLAND — The Oregon State cross-country team swept the top six places to win the Viking Rust Buster title hosted by Portland State.
Sophomore Haley Wolf won the individual title in 13 minutes, 32.3 seconds, followed by redshirt junior Lexi Reed in 13:39.2.
Freshman Gabby Peterson made an impressive debut as she finished third with a time of 13:45.2 and junior Audrey Lookner was fourth with a time of 13:48.3. Freshman Meagen Lowe was fifth with a time of 14:03.6 and redshirt sophomore Grace Fetherstonhaugh ended with a time of 14:11.1 to capture sixth.
The Beavers return to action in two weeks when they travel to Monmouth for the Sundowner Invitational on Sept. 20. The meet will give the team a preview of the Pac-12 championship course at Ash Creek Preserve, which will be hosted by the Beavers on Nov. 1.