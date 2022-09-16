OSU cross-country: Beavers take first at Ash Creek Invitational

MONMOUTH — Teaghan Knox won her first collegiate race and led four Oregon State runners in the top 10 as the Beavers won the Ask Creek Invitational on Friday.

Eight of the nine Beavers running made their collegiate debuts on Friday and OSU had seven runners under 19 minutes and eight top-35 individual finishes.

“Today was good. We’re trying to learn some things about our freshman group. They went out conservative today and for three of them to break 18 on a conservative first mile was a really good indicator of what they can do over the next several weeks,” coach Louie Quintana said. “There are things we will have to work on because it’s September, but it was great for us to get a team win and an individual win.”

The Beavers finished 1-2-3 with Knox (17:49.4), Kate Laurent (17:50.2) and Emily van Valkenburg (17:58.9) dominating much of the field. Jamie Hamlin (18:22.7) knocked key points off OSU’s score in the homestretch, outpacing two competitors in the final 50 meters to finish 10th. Payton Smith (18:46.5) rounded out the Oregon State scorers by placing 15th.

Eliza Eckman closed her first collegiate race in 17th place with a 18:55.2 mark while fellow freshman Sophia Stubblefield closed with a 19:20.2, good for 24th. Libby Rinck rounded out the Beavers with a 20:04.5, placing 32nd.

As a team, Oregon State finished with 28 points, less than half that of second place Simon Fraser. SFU returned all five runners from the group that won the 2021 NCAA Division II West Regional on the same course before placing 16th at the Division II National Championships.