OSU cross-country: Beavers place third at Charles Bowles Invitational

The Oregon State cross-country team had four runners place between 14th and 24th place on Saturday, keying a third-place team finish at the Charles Bowles Invitational.

“We definitely had some good pack running today. I think we were smart moving through the field,” head coach Louie Quintana said. “We put ourselves in position at the end to finish a very respectable third and did it with a lot of athletes who are in their first year and running their second collegiate race.”

Jamie Hamlin, one of the Beavers competing in her second collegiate race, led the team by placing 14th, followed by Delia DeLeon in 15th and Gabby Peterson in 17th. Payton Smith finished 24th and Eliza Eckman rounded out the scoring runners in 37th.

Ellie Quintana raced to 48th place to finish her first collegiate race. Eimy Martinez placed 51st in her hometown and Libby Rinck rounded out the Oregon State contingent in 59th. All Eight Beaver runners finished the race in under 20 minutes.

Charles Bowles Invitational

Oregon State Individual Results

14. Jamie Hamlin (18:33.8)

15. Delia DeLeon (18:34.8)

17. Gabby Peterson (18:38.3)

24. Payton Smith (18:49.1)

37. Eliza Eckman (19:16.3)

48. Ellie Quintana (19:27.8)

51. Eimy Martinez (19:33.7)

59. Libby Rinck (19:48.0)