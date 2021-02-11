OSU cross-country: Beavers off to best start in school history amidst chaotic schedule

Louie Qunitana admits he had to check his ego at the door as he formulated a plan for how to approach this year’s intertwined track and field and cross-country seasons.

Quintana, Oregon State’s fourth-year head coach, has transformed the Beavers’ cross-country program from one that finished dead last at the conference meet in 2017, to a group that has cracked the top 25 in the latest national rankings.

But at a time when he and the Beavers’ athletes were ready to prove that they are capable of hanging with the west coast’s elite distance programs, they suddenly found themselves without a fall season after the NCAA elected to punt the national championship meet to March due to the pandemic.

For Quintana, that meant coming up with an unorthodox training program that was designed to help his distance runners peak in the winter. The Beavers took September off entirely, and are now in the middle of their training cycle. For a group of athletes who have habitually trained their entire lives to peak in November, the plan wasn’t initially met with enthusiasm.