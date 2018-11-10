For the first time in history the Oregon State cross country team has qualified for the NCAA Division I Cross Country Championships as announced by the NCAA on Saturday.
The Beavers were selected as one of the at-large bids after a sixth-place finish at the NCAA West Regional Championships on Friday in Sacramento at the Haggin Oaks Golf Course.
The championships take place on Saturday, November 17 at the Zimmer Cross Country Course in Madison, Wisconsin. The women’s 6,000-meter race will begin at 8:45 a.m. PT with the men’s 10,000-meter race to follow at 9:45 a.m. PT.
The season has been a memorable one for the Beavers and second-year head coach Louie Quintana. They attained their highest ever USTFCCCA West Regional ranking at No. 6 for multiple weeks during the season. They also received votes in the USTFCCCA National Poll for just the second time since 2008.
At the Pac-12 Cross Country Championships the Beavers ran for both their lowest placing, sixth, and lowest point total in school history. Senior Juliana Mount was the first OSU runner to earn a Pac-12 All-Conference selection.
The Beavers had the programs' highest finish at the NCAA West Regional Championships on Friday and Mount earned her second consecutive All-Region honor after placing 12th.