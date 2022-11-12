OSU cross-country: Beavers headed to nationals

A day after a historic performance at the west regional, Oregon State was selected to compete in the field of 31 teams at the 2022 NCAA Cross Country National Championships.

The race will take place at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Oklahoma. ESPNU will broadcast the race.

The Beavers essentially punched their ticket to their third team appearance on Friday with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA West Regional, the best regional performance in school history. Kaylee Mitchell, a contender for the individual national championship, won the race while Grace Fetherstonhaugh and Christina Geisler earned all-region honors.

“You know, it’s really hard to put into words what these athletes have accomplished this year," coach Louie Quintana said. "Cross-country is a niche sport, but has a huge following. This is a really, really, really hard meet to make. To be one of the 31 is an incredible honor. But we earned it. We had to get it done on the day and we did.

“This is the third time our team has qualified and the fourth time in six seasons since I’ve been at OSU that we have been represented at the NCAA Championships. It’s a total team effort, from the athletic trainers, strength coaches, doctors, nutritionist to the administration — they all are huge supporters of what we are trying to do.

“But ultimately, it’s the women who literally choose to do hard things every day that should be celebrated. This is a great achievement, one that should never be overlooked.”

Oregon State’s best team performance at the NCAA Championships came in 2020 when the Beavers placed 16th with 375 points behind a 20th-place finish from Mitchell. In 2018, OSU’s first-ever appearance, the Beavs earned 27th place with 600 points.