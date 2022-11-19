OSU cross-country: Beavers finish 24th at NCAAs

STILLWATER, Okla. — Oregon State placed 24th in the country behind All-America performances from Kaylee Mitchell and Grace Fetherstonhaugh.

The Beavers entered the race ranked No. 23 in the USTFCCCA Coaches Poll and tied for 23rd with Syracuse at 544 points. The Orange went ahead on a tiebreaker, but Oregon State’s finish remained the second-best in school history.

“This course will break souls and really test your fortitude. Kaylee and Grace earned All-American and all of Beaver Nation should celebrate that achievement,” coach Louie Quintana said. “It’s unbelievable to have two more All-Americans.”

Mitchell covered the course in 19 minutes, 59.2 seconds and earned the honor with an 18th place result, one of 19 runners to break the previous course record on the day. Her finish is the best individual result in school history, besting her 20th-place finish in 2020.

Fetherstonhaugh placed 31st in 20:09.8 to complete her trifecta as an All-American in cross-country as well as indoor and outdoor track.

Christina Geisler placed third on the team in 20:53 and 145th overall. The senior bested her previous marks at the NCAA Championships from 2020, when she raced to 155th in Stillwater with Boise State. Geisler also shaved a minute off her time on the same course.

As they have throughout the postseason, Emily van Valkenburg (21:33.6) and Kate Laurent (22:04.2) scored for the Beavers with fourth and fifth place finishes on the team. Van Valkenburg placed 219th in her NCAA Championships debut while Laurent took 240th.