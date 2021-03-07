OSU cross-country: Beavers earn bid to NCAA championship meet

The 23rd-ranked Oregon State cross-country team was selected as one of 31 teams to the 2021 NCAA Cross Country Championships on Sunday morning.

The event will take place on March 15 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Live coverage of the championships will air on ESPNU and begin at 9:30 a.m. The women’s 6K race will be first, beginning at 9:50 a.m.

“I am immensely proud of this group,” coach Louie Quintana said. “They have gotten so much better in the past year and I’m really excited for them to get one more chance to race this year. We are running our best right now, so I am looking forward to racing in Stillwater.”

This is the program’s second NCAA championship appearance, the last coming in 2008 when the Beavers finished 27th.

Oregon State will head to NCAAs after posting the best finish in program history at the Pac-12 Championships (fourth pace) on Mar. Friday. The Beavers are one of four Pac-12 teams to make the championships along with Colorado, Stanford and Washington.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0