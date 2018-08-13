Oregon State's cross-country schedule was released on Monday with the six regular-season meets, including three in Oregon.
The Beavers get started on Saturday, Sept. 1 in their first of three races inside their home state at the Portland State Opener. The meet is to be held at Blue Lake Park in Fairview with the women’s 4,000-meter race beginning at 10 a.m.
Oregon State heads to Seattle the following Saturday (Sept. 8) for the annual Sundodger Invitational hosted by the University of Washington. Last season, the Beavers were the runners-up as some of the best teams in the West take part every year at Lincoln Park.
The Beavers have a nearly three-week break after the Sundodger Invitational before heading to the Nuttycombe Invitational hosted by the University of Wisconsin on Sept. 28. The race will be held at Zimmer Cross Country Course in Madison, Wisconsin, which is also the site for this year’s national championship meet on Nov. 17.
A contingent of Beavers will run that same weekend in Oregon at the Charles Bowles Invitational hosted by Willamette University on Sept. 29. This is the first time that Oregon State has run at this meet since the 2015 season.
On Oct. 13, the Beavers run in the Bronco Invitational hosted by Santa Clara University for the second consecutive year. The race is slated to be held at the Baylands Regional Park, the same place where OSU finished in third a year ago.
Oregon State concludes the regular season when it hosts the Beaver Classic at Avery Park on Oct. 20.
This year’s Pac-12 Championships are hosted by Stanford at the Stanford Golf Course on Oct. 26.
The NCAA West Regional Championships are on Nov. 9 at Haggin Oaks Golf Course in Sacramento, California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.