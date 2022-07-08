Crescent Valley, OSU grad Joe Casey begins new adventure as boys basketball coach

Everything added up to Joe Casey finding the perfect landing spot for his first coaching job at Colton High School.

A Crescent Valley graduate and former Oregon State baseball player, Casey enjoys working with young people and being involved with a sport he loves.

It resulted in him applying for and being hired in late May as the Vikings’ new varsity boys basketball coach.

“I thought it would be a great opportunity,” said Casey, a 2021 OSU graduate who worked this past school year at Mountain View Elementary as an educational assistant. “I’ve always kind of liked that small-town aspect. I think small towns are fun for sports because it’s big for their town and if you can win, people get behind that and support that.”

By all accounts, Colton, its staff and athletes have taken a liking to Casey as well.

Athletic director Shawn Murray said the 24-year-old Casey was everything the school was looking for in someone to take over a program that’s lacked interest and enthusiasm from players recently. The Vikings’ varsity team has gone 17-50 overall the past four years as a member of the 2A Tri-River Conference.

“He came in with a plan. He’s younger. He’s energized. He had ideas. He wanted to be there. He had a vision,” Murray said. “He really blew us out of the water. A really calm, collected-demeanor guy.”

Casey has been able to meet his new players and held an open-gym session in early June before school let out for the summer, as well as several workouts since then.

Murray was impressed with Casey’s interactions with the athletes in their first meeting. The new coach was straightforward with the boys, letting them know that practices would be hard but that he’ll prepare them for that.

Casey expressed interest in getting a job in the Colton School District, headquartered in a town of about 3,500 people roughly 35 miles southeast of Portland along Oregon Highway 211. He expects to have a position come September and plans to get his teaching degree online soon.

Casey has set up a golf tournament later this month as a fundraiser for the basketball program and is taking other strides to make the program a successful one.

“Which is exactly what we’re looking for, somebody that’s bought in, going to be there for the kids,” Murray said, adding that during the interview process he reminded Casey of the hard times the program has fallen on. “He was like, ‘that’s fine, that’s a challenge,’ and I think he’s taking that challenge and running with it.”

Casey’s athletic experiences and his family coaching history run deep.

Casey was a standout athlete at Crescent Valley, where he was a first team all-state selection in basketball and baseball. As a senior, he averaged 29 points a game on the court and batted .495 on the diamond. He also played football.

He went on to play baseball at Oregon State for his father, Pat Casey, a three-time national championship coach for the Beavers. Joe Casey was a player on one of those title teams, in 2018. He was a regular starter in his final three seasons with the Beavers before graduating with a degree in public health in spring 2021.

Casey’s uncle, Chris Casey, has been the George Fox University football coach since 2013. He previously won a football state title at Aloha High School.

Growing up in the baseball dugout, Casey wasn’t one to ask questions but rather observed how Oregon State baseball and other athletic programs that he competed in were ran.

Now, as an adult, he finds himself asking the experienced coaches around him for guidance.

“I think I learned a lot over those years and got things that I’ll take, for sure, then maybe learn things that I wouldn’t want to do,” he said. “Growing up in that family was a huge thing for coaching and it’s awesome that I got those experiences. I think that puts me a little step ahead of probably a lot of first-year coaches. I’ll learn a lot in the technical side of the game. For the mindset and the program and culture feel, I have a lot of that knowledge already. It might be harder to apply than to say, but I have the base.”

Casey brings that vast playing experience and coaching tree, but he didn’t lean on either in talking with Colton administrators for the job.

“He crushed the interview,” Murray said. “He didn’t mention his dad, which is a huge reason why I (wanted) to hire him. He didn’t mention him once. He wasn’t using his dad to get ahead or use his last name to get ahead. I thought that was incredible.”

Casey loved the gym and the school on his first trip to the rural area located between Estacada and Molalla in the Cascade foothills.

He enjoyed the scenic trip to Colton from Lake Oswego, the Portland suburb where he’s living this summer with sister Ellie and her husband, Alex Maclean.

“It’s a lot better than sitting in traffic,” Casey said. “I’ve got friends who live in Portland and work in Beaverton and it takes the same amount of time. “I’m like, ‘I’m driving by hills and trees all day,’ so I’ll take that.”

He plans to move in with a cousin in the nearby Beavercreek area for the coming school year.

In seeing his new team on the court for the first time, Casey found the players were more athletic and skilled than he expected.

He has a squad with some good shooters, ball handlers and athletic big guys. He hopes that leads to a group that can execute a few offensive plays to perfection and get out in transition while being scrappy defensively.

When practice begins in late fall, Casey says he’s excited to begin the journey, the highs and the lows, in his new adventure.

“It’s a big responsibility. I think it’s going to be really fun,” he said. “I’m going to learn a ton through my failures, through success. There’s not a lot of people who get to jump into a head coaching spot right out of college.”