Commentary: Plenty of highs and lows for Oregon State in pandemic-challenged year

The junior forward scored 15 goals and added seven assists — team bests in both categories — for 37 points, 23 more than anyone else.

Oh, and he has been nominated for an ESPY, the annual awards program by ESPN, for the best college athlete in a men's sport.

The baseball team also had its share of highs and lows. OSU pitchers struggled with control far too often and it cost the Beavers on numerous occasions.

Still, Oregon State did enough to get into the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed and battled back from an opening loss to lead Dallas Baptist 5-0 in the sixth of the regional title game.

However, free bases — three of them in this case — once again proved to be a killer as a grand slam in the seventh gave the Patriots a 6-5 lead and they went on to win 8-5 to end the Beavers’ season short of the super regionals.

There were times throughout the season where the fan base voiced their frustrations on social media with the walks and coaching decisions of Mitch Canham, in his first full season at the helm.

Taking over for a legend is never easy and I’m sure Canham will analyze and scrutinize each and every one of his decisions to be even better prepared next year.