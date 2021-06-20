Commentary: Plenty of highs and lows for Oregon State in pandemic-challenged year

Oregon State sports fans experienced many highs and lows, as would be expected during a year unlike no other thanks to the pandemic, in the 2020-21 campaign.
So, too, did the athletes.
And let’s be honest, every player who endured the rigors of constant COVID-19 testing and never knowing if a scheduled game would actually take place, deserves our sincere thanks, admiration and respect.
Here's a look back at just some of what the unique year provided us.
There were a few frustrations for sure, especially on the links for the women’s golf team. But none of those frustrations were the fault of the golfers themselves.
The NCAA struck again in making a terrible decision at the Baton Rouge regional. Rain had made the course wet for several days and while the folks in charge of running the regional deemed the course playable on the last day to get in at least one round, they said the regional was being canceled because the course was not “at a championship level.”
The top six seeded teams automatically advanced, with the Beavers on the outside looking in at No. 7.
After the year those athletes went through, it’s unconscionable to make that ruling and then turn their backs and walk away with little more explanation.
There were plenty of frustrations early for the women’s basketball team as they endured a couple shutdowns due to COVID protocols and contact tracing.
The Beavers missed a good four weeks of the season and at one point lost five straight games.
But this story had a happier ending as Oregon State regrouped and turned the season around when most had left the Beavers for dead.
Re-energized by the addition of Talia von Oelhoffen, who graduated high school early to join the team in January, and the incredible leadership of Aleah Goodman, the Beavers closed the season with wins at UCLA and Oregon and then knocked off the Ducks again in the Pac-12 tournament to solidify a berth in the NCAA tournament.
The season ended with a second-round loss to a South Carolina team that made the Final Four but the fight, grit and determination the players showed was what should be remembered the most.
Terry Boss’ men’s soccer team had plenty of highs and lows. The Beavers picked up wins over both Washington and Stanford and earned a berth in the NCAA tournament before falling in heart-breaking fashion to Virginia Tech in the closing seconds of the first overtime period.
What was really special, however, was the play of Gloire Amanda, who took home college soccer’s most prestigious award — the MAC Hermann Trophy.
The junior forward scored 15 goals and added seven assists — team bests in both categories — for 37 points, 23 more than anyone else.
Oh, and he has been nominated for an ESPY, the annual awards program by ESPN, for the best college athlete in a men's sport.
The baseball team also had its share of highs and lows. OSU pitchers struggled with control far too often and it cost the Beavers on numerous occasions.
Still, Oregon State did enough to get into the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed and battled back from an opening loss to lead Dallas Baptist 5-0 in the sixth of the regional title game.
However, free bases — three of them in this case — once again proved to be a killer as a grand slam in the seventh gave the Patriots a 6-5 lead and they went on to win 8-5 to end the Beavers’ season short of the super regionals.
There were times throughout the season where the fan base voiced their frustrations on social media with the walks and coaching decisions of Mitch Canham, in his first full season at the helm.
Taking over for a legend is never easy and I’m sure Canham will analyze and scrutinize each and every one of his decisions to be even better prepared next year.
The men’s golf team also shined with a trip to the NCAA national championship tournament for the first time since 2010 after finishing a program-best second in the regional.
The Beavers finished 23rd at nationals while Carson Barry and Spencer Tibbits advanced in stroke play before ending the season.
Kaylee Mitchell had standout campaigns on the track and during the cross-country season.
Mitchell came in 20th at the NCAA cross-country championships, the best finish ever by a Beaver in the event, and the team had the program’s top finish ever at 16th.
On the track, Mitchell finished third at the Pac-12 championship meet with a news school record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Trials, which she will compete in on Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene.
And let's not forget the abbreviated football season, which also had ups and downs.
Jermar Jefferson was robbed twice on terrible spots as the Beavers were on their way to taking a fourth-quarter lead on Washington in Seattle.
A few weeks later, though, the Beavers knocked off Oregon 41-38 in a game they lost starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia. OSU went on to lose their final three games to finish 2-5.
But the most memorable moments of the 2020-21 sports year came thanks to the improbable and remarkable run by Wayne Tinkle’s men’s basketball team.
Picked to finish 12th before the season, the Beavers had an up-and-down regular season.
But then came the Pac-12 tournament. Down 16 points to UCLA in the first half, the Beavers clawed back in it and advanced to the semifinals with an 83-79 overtime victory.
The Beavers handed archrival Oregon a 75-64 setback in the semis before avenging two earlier losses to Colorado (70-68) to take home the tournament title and capture the Pac-12’s automatic berth to the NCAA tournament.
When the Beavers were the No. 12 seed, you just knew something special was going to take place, didn’t you?
Regardless, the Beavers dispatched No. 5 seed Tennessee 70-56 and got by No. 4 seed Oklahoma State (80-70) to advance to the Sweet 16.
Oregon State became Elite when it was more than good enough to earn a 65-58 victory over a Loyola Chicago team that dispatched No. 1 seed Illinois to make the Sweet 16.
The remarkable run came a win short of a Final Four trip but the Beavers left it all on the court before falling 67-61 to Houston, the No. 2 seed in the region.
What an incredible couple weeks for that group.
All in all it was an intriguing and fun ride in a season like no other.
What will 2021-22 bring?
I can’t wait to find out.
Steve Gress is the sports editor of Mid-Valley Media. He can be reached at steve.gress@lee.net.