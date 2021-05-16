Commentary: NCAA tone deaf again in women's golf fiasco

For Oregon State that means that Nicole Schroeder and Mari Nishiura, who both returned for another season after last year’s was canceled due to the pandemic to try and help the Beavers make it to nationals, have played their final rounds of competitive collegiate golf.

Oregon State coach Dawn Shockley struggled at times to wrap her head around the decision and how the situation reached this tipping point. While it had to be difficult, she took about as high of a road as she could under the circumstances.

“I think it's hard to say what's right and wrong but I'm watching my team be pretty devastated,” Shockley said on the Joe Beaver Show, a local sports call-in radio show. “I think it's just trying to figure out how to keep their spirits up and know that we've done a lot of good things and we will continue to do that and don't let this stop us.”

This most frustrating part has to be that the course was “playable” but that the powers that be deemed it not “championship level” playable. We don’t know what that means because those making the announcement turned their backs and walked away from players and coaches.