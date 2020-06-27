Commentary: Cutting ties with Civil War name the right move

While my skin color and path in life may not have made me think of the actual Civil War as anything more than something I learned about in school, it could, and certainly does, represent something far different for Black people. Something I cannot begin to comprehend.

And if for no other reason than that, I think the two universities made the correct decision to no longer use “Civil War” as the name for their rivalry game.

Some have said it should have happened much sooner. Even outgoing Oregon State University President Ed Ray noted that in the press release, stating: “While not intended as reference to the actual Civil War, OSU sports competition should not provide any misconstrued reference to this divisive episode in American history. That we did not act before to change the name was a mistake.”

Of course, not everyone agrees. That much we knew almost immediately upon learning the news.

My hope is for those on both sides that it’s an opportunity to listen and learn from those young adults that we cheer on whenever they take the field, court, etc. They were, after all, a part of the process and in favor of renaming the rivalry.