Commentary: A swing and miss for NCAA softball committee

Washington was No. 16 in the RPI so the Huskies belong there. OK, Kentucky, the No. 14 seed was at No. 18 in the RPI. Oregon was No. 15 in the RPI and the Ducks got hosed by being sent to No. 12 Texas — where former head coach Mike White is the Longhorns’ coach. Amazing how that happened, no?

As of Saturday morning, the conference had already laid a couple eggs with ASU already being eliminated and Oregon losing it's opener to Texas State. None of that changes the egregiousness of the selection committee's actions.

If you think this is just sour grapes from the Pac-12, Michigan coach Carol Hutchins, whose Wolverines won the Big Ten and went 36-6 overall but were not seeded and were sent to No. 16 Washington, was also frustrated by the selection committee.

"They disrespected our entire conference, and they have to give credence to all different areas of the country," Hutchins said. "And clearly, um, there's a little bias with at least one conference in particular. So I would say the NCAA committee, I'm not very pleased with at all."

Even Patty Gasso, coach of No. 1 overall seed Oklahoma, had to scratch her head over what she saw unfold on Sunday night.